CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO, the science-based technology company that delivers scaled agriculture insights and supports regenerative management, released today updated county-level corn, soybean, and cotton yield forecasts for U.S. land.
CIBO's estimates were timed in conjunction with the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) available on October 12. Intended as an additional lens to view trends and market shifts in pricing, these forecasts are part of the company's drive to make available the information, data and tools to help create truly sustainable farming for the future. View current county-level numbers by downloading CIBO's County-Level Crop Yield Forecasts report.
The CIBO updated national estimates for corn, soybean, and cotton yields as of October 2, 2021, are as follows:
- National corn yield estimate: 168 (bu/ac)
- National soybean yield estimate: 51 (bu/ac)
- National cotton yield estimate: 1126 (lb/ac lint)
CIBO's national average yields are trending close to the yields from USDA's September WASDE report. The big unknown continues to be the impact of Hurricane Ida on cotton, soybeans and infrastructure. We have already seen damage to barges and storage as well as delays on shipping and logistics caused by the storm. Growers and agriculture decision-makers will be keeping a close eye as more information and updates on damage and associated impacts are coming throughout the next several months. It is a critical time for supply chain logistics as corn, soybeans, and cotton harvests begin in earnest throughout the US.
"Agriculture businesses and growers have been hit with recent weather events including Hurricane Ida, and widespread wildfires resulting from drought conditions, as well as increased costs for supplies as global supply chains stalled with the pandemic. The price increases are coupled with a shortage of truck drivers and workers on loading docks, causing crucial supplies and harvested crops to be either stuck on barges or waiting to be loaded," said Brian Sutton, President and Founder of AirScout with farming operations in Illinois and Indiana. "To combat these challenges, businesses and growers are looking to regenerative agriculture and other solutions to grow climate-resilient crops to help reduce costs and risk."
