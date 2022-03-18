MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO, the science-based technology company that supports growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture, is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit. This year's summit will explore how enterprises and growers invest in agriculture for climate impact and resilience. At the event, CIBO will be announcing and demonstrating new breakthrough technology that helps growers scale regenerative and carbon farming practices while helping organizations and enterprises manage their GHG, ESG, and carbon footprint reduction programs.
SVP of Product at CIBO Dr. Jenette Ashtekar will be speaking on the Sustainability Tech Stack: Climate-Smart Farming Solutions at Scale panel discussion on Tuesday, March 22, at 12:15 pm PST on the main stage. The panel will debate the accuracy and reliability of current technologies - like computer vision and satellite remote sensing, in-field sensors, and sampling. The panel will discuss how technology can better support farmers today. Dr. Jenette Ashtekar will also be speaking in the Healthy Soils, Healthy Life: What can Biologicals Do? Breakout session on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, focused on the role of Biologicals in fixing soil health, with particular attention to Microbial solutions.
The CIBO team will be available during the event at booth 13 in the networking and exhibition area. We encourage all attendees to stop by and see what the most disruptive and innovative carbon and regenerative agriculture technology can do.
About CIBO
Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes through driving the adoption of sustainable practices. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist and was named 2021 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year." Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.
