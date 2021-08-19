CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO, the science-based technology company that delivers scaled agriculture insights and supports regenerative management, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year" award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today.
Launched in Spring 2021, CIBO Enterprise is the latest product from the tech entrepreneurs and scientists at CIBO. A white-label, cloud-based platform, CIBO Enterprise works with companies such as ag inputs, CPGs, commodities, and cooperatives to help their grower-partners monetize regenerative practices through carbon markets and incentives programs. CIBO Enterprise quantifies the carbon footprint of a portfolio of land under various management practices and verifies management practices across the entire portfolio with cutting edge, AI-driven computer vision.
CIBO Enterprise is the first technology platform built to power sustainability, carbon, and incentive programs across grower networks. In addition to carbon credits and offsets, incentive programs include insetting, direct payments for practices, product discounts and premium pricing for regenerative-verified crops.
With CIBO Enterprise, remote practice verification enables enterprises to efficiently verify the regenerative practices of growers without time consuming and expensive on-field visits. The platform also allows access to carbon markets so that grower-focused enterprises can offer their grower network efficient, transparent access to soil carbon markets, including CIBO Carbon.
Additionally, implementation of private carbon markets enables companies to generate carbon credits from their grower base and sell those credits directly to end-buyers. Lastly, GHG emissions and carbon sequestration modeling enables enterprises to quantify the carbon footprint of grower portfolios and the potential to reduce their GHG emissions under various regenerative practices.
"This recognition from AgTech Breakthrough validates our path forward. We will continue working towards real, measurable impact in sustainability," said Daniel Ryan, CEO, CIBO.
The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more.
This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"CIBO Enterprise helps grower-focused companies get beyond lofty sustainability goals and take action," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "This is the reason we do what we do at AgTech Breakthrough. We're thrilled to award CIBO with 'AI-based AgTech Company of the Year.'"
About CIBO
Founded by Flagship Pioneering with the idea of applying advanced science and technology to generate a deep understanding of land and agricultural systems at scale, CIBO is focused on accelerating the transition to regenerative agriculture. Combining scaled scientific ecosystem simulation and advanced computer vision in an integrated cloud-based platform, CIBO delivers solutions that support the needs of both growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture. The result for the environment is a reduction in greenhouse gases, a food system that is more resilient to climate change, and the prevention of nitrogen and phosphorus leaching into our water systems. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.
About AgTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.
