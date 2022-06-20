Bank Expands Relationship with Ericom to Add Remote Browser Isolation Web and Email Cybersecurity Solution
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform announced today that Cidel Bank Canada, a private bank focused on wealth management, has adopted Ericom's ZTEdge Web Isolation solution to protect their users from web-based malware and phishing attacks.
Cidel is a longstanding Ericom customer, with employees and contractors depending on Ericom's ZTEdge remote desktop solution for simple, secure access to line-of-business applications. With the dramatic growth in cyberattacks that accompanied the pandemic-spurred move to work-from-home, Cidel turned to Ericom for help in preventing malware attacks via the most common delivery paths – from websites and email to endpoints and networks.
Traditional secure web gateways (SWGs) offer only limited protection since they only block malware with known signatures. Unfortunately, cybercriminals have become quite aggressive during the pandemic, leveraging zero-day malware attacks that can evade traditional SWGs. Google reported a record 17 zero-day malware vulnerabilities in Chrome last year, highlighting the increased focus hackers are putting on these sophisticated techniques.
"As a longstanding customer, it was natural for us to turn to Ericom when we were seeking a solution for securing our users from web-based threats. Ericom's ZTEdge Web Isolation provides the same security, seamless performance, and easy management for remote browser isolation (RBI) as we've come to expect from their ZTEdge remote desktop solution," said Nad Cyrus, Vice President of Information Technology for Cidel Bank. "We needed a solution that provided centralized installation and simple policy management since Cidel users work in diverse locations. Integrating ZTEdge Web Isolation with our Zscaler SASE platform was easy and the service from Ericom's team was excellent."
ZTEdge Web Isolation cloud security service uses award-winning remote browser isolation (RBI) technology to render all websites that users browse in remote containers in the cloud, away from endpoints. Because malicious web code never reaches users' local browsers, web-based malware cannot compromise devices or reach organization networks – not even zero-day threats. Known malicious sites are completely blocked, and to prevent credential theft, links opened from phishing emails and unknown sites may be opened in read-only mode. No endpoint installation is required and ZTEdge Web Isolation works seamlessly with any regular browser and any SWG.
"For too many organizations, security approaches remained perimeter-bound even as resources moved to the cloud," said Dr. Chase Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer of Ericom Software. "Forward-looking organizations like Cidel have been quick to grasp the necessity of securing web access for all their users, regardless of location. We are delighted to partner with Cidel to provide the cloud-based Zero Trust security services they need to protect their users and resources as they continue their move to the cloud."
Ericom worked with Advanced Computer Solutions Group (ACSG), now part of SilverSky Security, to deliver ZTEdge Web Isolation to Cidel. Justin M. Jackson, CTO of ACSG commented, "Ericom's ZTEdge Web Isolation provides powerful Zero Trust security protection compared to traditional web security approaches. We are excited to bring this innovative threat prevention solution to Cidel and other leading financial institutions that can benefit from the Zero Trust web browsing controls it delivers."
