LUBBOCK, Texas, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that CieloIT is No. 13 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"CieloIT is thrilled to be named to this prestigious list for 2020. We are proud of the accomplishments and hard work of each and every one of our team players who have made our success possible. We are excited to be able to represent the technology industry in this way," said Shannon Anderson, President of Global Client Engagement, CieloIT.
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 294 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed 36,000 people and added $11 billion to the Texas economy.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-texas-2020 starting March 13, 2020.
"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Texas's economy," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."
About CieloIT
CieloIT was founded in 2009 and is a portfolio company of Cielo Global Holdings. CieloIT is a commercial integrator and managed services provider that specializes in providing turn-key project management, implementation and support services for their clients' IT, AV, communications, network security, and structured cabling needs via a world-class SaaS and MSP methodology.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
