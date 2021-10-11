DENVER, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michele joined CIENCE earlier in the year after serving more than twenty years in various operations roles with companies such as British Airways, UPS, DHL Express, and Herbalife before embarking on a consulting career with Cardiff Martech, where she was the chief customer officer responsible for advising organizations on how to fix call and contact center operations and optimize staff.
"Michele learned from the ground up and progressed because of her leadership, proven results, and commitment to operational excellence," said Eric Quanstrom, CMO at CIENCE. "I have no doubt she will effectively lead our operations team while preserving and evolving our cherished culture."
Michele moves into a newly created role as CIENCE is experiencing unprecedented growth, with over 1,700 clients in over 200 industries and more than 1,200 employees across the globe. CIENCE has been recognized among the fastest-growing privately held companies in America by the Financial Times (FT Fastest), Inc. magazine (Inc. 5000), Adweek, Clutch (Top 100), and the San Diego Business Journal.
"Coming off of record growth, our opportunity pipeline is growing faster than ever. Michele joins the company at a pivotal time to give us greater leadership capacity to cover more ground, assess more opportunities, and speed decision-making to best serve customers," said John Girard, CEO of CIENCE.
Michele has been honored by her peers by serving as the Southwest Regional President for the Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals and achieving the Certified Center of Excellence award from Purdue University. Michele completed her Master's degree at the Thames Valley College, London and attended the Executive Leadership program in Strategic Customer Service at Harvard University.
Per this appointment, Michele will implement innovative strategies for CIENCE teams, while at the same time training the internal staff on how to scale efficiently.
