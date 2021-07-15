DENVER, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Comparably announced their winners for Best CEOs for Women based on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEO over a 12-month period. CIENCE CEO John Girard placed #34 on that list, with a 95%+ approval rating.
Given the emphasis on creating cultures of inclusion and belonging, which invariably starts at the top, this is an important recognition that is well-deserved.
"This is truly one of the best honors I can receive as it gives me reassurance that our diversity and inclusion measures are working," said John Girard, CEO of CIENCE.
"Each year, the executive team and I examine our culture as it relates to diversity and inclusion, making sure we are staying at the forefront. Keeping a safe, well-balanced work environment has always been my number one goal at CIENCE. As the father to an amazing daughter, the brother to an amazing sister, the son to an amazing mother, and the husband to an amazing wife, I could not be more proud to receive this award."
John Girard joined CIENCE as its CEO in 2017 with the goal of not only creating a viable and successful business but also spearheading a culture of respect and inclusivity.
"I'm excited to see John and CIENCE recognized in this way," said Rade Kemalova, Head of Sales Development at CIENCE. "I have been with CIENCE since the beginning, working directly with John on a variety of projects. He has always been supportive, even helping to create new positions in areas where I noticed that CIENCE needed help. I've been proud of the education and internal advancement opportunities available to women throughout the organization, as everyone at CIENCE truly has the same opportunity to shine."
About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work for a specific organization. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
About CIENCE
CIENCE is a People-as-a-Service company, offering a unique blend of managed services and software to scale fast-growth sales organizations. Through highly targeted bespoke sales research and multi-channel orchestrated outbound campaigns, CIENCE delivers scalable results for over 1,500 companies across more than 195 B2B industries.
CIENCE is a global organization, with headquarters in Denver, CO (USA) and offices in San Diego, CA (USA), San Francisco, CA (USA), Lexington, KY (USA), Kyiv, Ukraine (Europe), Manila, Philippines (Asia), and Guadalajara, Mexico (Americas). Connect with us online at cience.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
