DENVER, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIENCE, the global leader in managed services for lead generation, was recently recognized by UpCity as both a National and Local Excellence Award winner. Each year, UpCity honors outstanding B2B service providers based on customer satisfaction and brand integrity.
"We are happy to be recognized as a national leader by UpCity, as we strive everyday to live up to the expectations of our customers. This honor proves that we are continually growing our brand one successful customer experience at a time," said John Girard, CEO of CIENCE.
UpCity uses a proprietary algorithm, known as a Recommendability Rating, that measures the credibility and trustworthiness of B2B service providers. They use this algorithm to create a standard rating, allowing them to compare service providers and give recommendations based on what services a company is looking for and the area they are located in.
Outstanding achievement for a service provider's Recommendability Rating guides the UpCity excellence awards. They start with ranking and recommending the top service providers by service area in each local market. Then, national ranks are factored in, such as customer reviews, engagement, Google reviews, presence in search engines, and domain authority.
Recommendability Ratings cannot be purchased and rely solely on factors that impact how recommendable a service provider is. These recognitions ultimately provide buyers with a trusted, credible resource when selecting a service partner.
"This is the voice of the customer speaking loudly and clearly," said Eric Quanstrom, CMO of CIENCE. "We're committed to winning with the brands that put their trust in us to generate new business opportunities. I'm thrilled to see our work recognized in this fashion—as it means that our clients are winning too!"
For CIENCE, this is the first time they are featured as both a National and Local Award Winner in the San Diego, Denver, and San Francisco markets.
*About CIENCE*
CIENCE is a People-as-a-Service company, offering a unique blend of managed services and software to scale fast-growth sales organizations. Through highly targeted bespoke sales research and multi-channel orchestrated outbound campaigns, CIENCE delivers scalable results for over 1,000 companies across more than 150 B2B industries.
CIENCE is a global organization, with headquarters in San Diego, CA (USA) and offices in Denver, CO (USA), San Francisco, CA (USA), Lexington, KY (USA), Kyiv, Ukraine (Europe), Manila, Philippines (Asia), and Guadalajara, Mexico (Americas). Connect with us online at cience.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
*About UpCity*
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to trusted service providers. With more than 50,000 listed B2B providers, from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants, UpCity has become a trusted resource with over 1.5 million unique visitors.
