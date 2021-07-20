DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIENCE was recognized by Comparably as one of the best companies for career growth. This award represents the highest-ranked companies based on 10 million anonymous ratings from employees at over 60,000 companies.
"We're honored that CIENCE has been recognized as one of the best companies for career growth, especially in such a highly competitive market for talent. This award is a testament to the entire CIENCE team and the strong culture we've created, even through the challenges of working remotely," said John Girard, CEO of CIENCE. "Our passion for collaboration has enabled us to further our mission of lead generation and customer success, and we're excited to continue building on this momentum."
Comparably, a compensation, culture and career monitoring website, compiled its rankings from anonymous sentiment ratings provided by employees. Winners are determined based on a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including work-life balance, the leadership and team, and overall workplace environment, to get a comprehensive view of what it is like to work for the company.
"Maintaining meaningful opportunities for professional development in a remote environment can be challenging," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The Best Companies for Career Growth recognizes organizations like CIENCE that continue to successfully groom and mentor the future leaders of tomorrow, according to those who know best — their employees."
CIENCE is one of the most sought-after lead generation companies to work for in the country, having also recently been placed on the list of Best CEOs for Women by Comparably. Over the past year, CIENCE has grown its team by 30% to over 1,000 full time employees. The company expects to exceed this growth rate with its aggressive hiring plans across multiple functions for 2021 and beyond.
"I'm excited to see CIENCE recognized in this way," said Eric Quanstrom, CMO at CIENCE. "It just proves that our culture is unique, dynamic and continues to thrive. I can't wait to see how we grow over the next year."
To learn more about career opportunities at CIENCE, please visit: https://www.cience.com/careers
