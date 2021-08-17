DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine announced today that CIENCE is No. 588 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in America. CIENCE was recognized for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 817 percent.
"We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized by Inc. during what could best be described as a period of change," said Eric Quanstrom, CMO at CIENCE. "2020 was a challenging year for everyone—everywhere. We attribute our exceptional growth over the past three years, including during the pandemic, first to our clients and next to our incredible team members who are dedicated to providing our clients with the best customer experience possible."
CIENCE's high ranking earned the company a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list, representing the best companies in a given industry. The 2021 Inc. 5000 provides a comprehensive look at the most successful small businesses in the U.S., all of which showed notable growth between 2017 and 2020. To qualify, businesses had to generate a minimum of $100,000 in 2017 and a minimum of $2 million in 2020.
"Our growth at CIENCE has been consistently strong year over year, and we've continued that momentum into 2021," said John Girard, CEO of CIENCE. "This is especially meaningful this year as our clients have continued to turn to us as a strategic partner during a global pandemic. Our ability to help our clients adapt to a changing world has been really beneficial."
This award marks the third year in a row that CIENCE has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list:
- CIENCE debuted at No. 112 in the 2019 rankings, with a 3,000+% growth rate (2015 – 2018).
- In 2020, CIENCE was recognized at No. 793, with a 604% growth rate (2016 – 2019).
- Now in 2021 at No. 588, the company moves up the list again with an outstanding growth rate of 817% (2017 – 2020).
- Since 2015, the company has grown by more than 12,000%.
About Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.
About CIENCE
CIENCE is a People-as-a-Service company, offering a unique blend of managed services and software to scale fast-growth sales organizations. Through highly targeted bespoke sales research and multi-channel orchestrated outbound campaigns, CIENCE delivers scalable results for over 1,500 companies across more than 195 B2B industries.
CIENCE is a global organization, with headquarters in Denver, CO (USA) and offices in San Diego, CA (USA), San Francisco, CA (USA), Lexington, KY (USA), Kyiv, Ukraine (Europe), Manila, Philippines (Asia), and Guadalajara, Mexico (Americas). Connect with us online at cience.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
