DENVER, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, Comparably has released its 5th Annual Best Places to Work Awards this season, honoring CIENCE in four categories based on anonymous employee feedback: Best Companies for Diversity, Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women, and Best CEO for 2021.
"It seems almost too good to be true to have built such a diverse, fair, and vibrant culture," said Michele Crocker, COO of CIENCE, "so it is great to have this third-party validated, statistically significant survey affirming what a great company CIENCE is."
"This is even more relevant given our ambitious growth plans to likely add hundreds, if not over a thousand more employees over the next year," said CIENCE CEO John Girard, who also acknowledged what a great honor it is to be recognized personally. "I'm humbled by the voice of our team here, and their confidence in me as one of the Top 50 CEOs out of tens of thousands … I mean, this is such an esteemed company. This is a real honor."
These ratings were provided by current employees who anonymously rated their companies in sixteen core workplace culture metrics on Comparably.com during the previous twelve months (November 26, 2020, through November 26, 2021). CIENCE employees provided 10,393 anonymous ratings from 1,364 employee reviews.
The awards are compiled from comprehensive data across fifteen million anonymous ratings from more than 70,000 companies at both the top 100 large companies (more than 500 employees) and top 100 small/mid-size companies (500 employees or fewer).
Comparably Awards
Each year, Comparably celebrates top-performing company cultures, leadership, and teams based on real feedback from their employees. CIENCE surpassed many large companies on these top 100 lists in the individual categories:
#30 Best Companies for Diversity: Landing in the top 5% of large companies, this ranking came from anonymous employees of color (non-Caucasian) who rated the business during the twelve-month period. Here's what CIENCE had to say about diversity:
"We have a wide variety of cultured people who work here, which I find amazing, people from all over the world work around us," said an anonymous CIENCE employee. "It is incredible to see so many different people working in one place. It creates an excellent experience."
#32 Best Company Culture: This ranking was derived by anonymous employee ratings over the twelve-month period. CIENCE scored a 4.9 out of 5 for overall culture based on employees' ratings.
Positive feedback included: "People feel empowered and seem to genuinely care about the success and growth of the company," said an anonymous employee at CIENCE.
#67 Best Companies for Women: This award was derived solely from female employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com. CIENCE placed in the top 5% in the gender score for large-sized companies.
#42 Best CEOs of 2021: This ranking was achieved by anonymous employee ratings based on a series of questions about their CEOs. CIENCE CEO John Girard received a 95% out of 100 for best CEOs from large companies, 13% higher than the average in CEO ratings.
"You get to speak with your CEO!" said an anonymous CIENCE employee. "And learn a lot from him, and everybody's heard. Small victories are appreciated, and everyone is welcome for suggestions."
