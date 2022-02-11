BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Services Contractors Can Now Manage IME-sourced Work in their CiO System
Cilio Technologies, a leading developer of field service and mobile workforce management software for the $500 billion home services industry, today announced that its Customer Installations Online (CiO) software now integrates with the Installation Made Easy (IME) platform.
IME is a platform that connects homeowners, retailers, and home services contractors for home improvement and maintenance needs. Increasingly, major retailers use IME to manage sales, from quoting through order conversion and completion. Customer orders are then fulfilled via IME's network of certified, reputable, and experienced contractors and installers.
"I'm really excited about this announcement, as it addresses a growing need within the home improvement retailer and installer environment," said David Brass, Cilio's Executive VP of Operations. "Retailers increasingly use on-demand services like IME to distribute work and manage the installer relationship. With CiO, contractors can manage those projects in one place along with work from any other source, including Lowe's, Home Depot, or other independent sales channels."
CiO allows contractors to:
- Automatically download sales leads from IME into their CiO system
- Schedule and track quotes and installs
- Manage all paperwork required for the order
- Automate dynamic customer communications via text and email
- Complete and signoff on all projects
- Integrate with accounting applications
- Update the IME system in real-time with project status and documentation
CiO uses an application programming interface (API) to automatically update the IME platform, saving contractors from redundant data entry between systems. Throughout the process, CiO keeps all pertinent parties informed of progress. This enhances the overall experience for the consumer and provides visibility to all parties charged with doing the installation.
As the sources for home services projects proliferate, field service management software like Cilio's CiO provide a single place for contractors to manage all their work, regardless of where it originates.
CiO users range from small installation companies to regional providers who manage thousands of retail home improvement installations each month.
About Cilio Technologies and CiO
Cilio Technologies, LLC is a 20-year-old company offering a secure, web-based platform to automate distribution and management of installed sales through its two cornerstone products, Cilio CiO and Cilio Partners Portal. Cilio CiO helps installation contractors of all sizes manage every job from initiation through completion, save time and money, improve communications, and integrate seamlessly with IME, Lowe's, Home Depot, and other order distribution systems. Partners Portal and CiO work together for large manufacturers and their partners to easily share order details, view order progress, manage project documents, and track project financials. Learn more about Cilio Technologies and CiO at http://www.ciliocio.com or contact David Brass at dbrass@ciliotech.net or 262-320-0480 ext 170.
