BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cilio Technologies, LLC, a leading developer of order management and field service software for home improvement manufacturers, retailers, and installers, today announced it has successfully completed a stringent security review by Lowe's internal and external security teams as part of its national third-party risk management upgrade. The review was announced to Lowe's third-party installation management software providers earlier this summer who were told the process would audit a variety of criteria, including:
- Use of an industry-standard security framework
- Governance and ownership of a security policies, standards, and procedures
- Physical and environmental security
- Network and system security
- Data security
- Access control
- Incident management
"This was an important and rigorous security review by Lowe's to minimize risk to themselves, their PROviders, and customers," said Randy Olejnik, President of Cilio Technologies. "Unfortunately, security is an ongoing battle of planning and preparing for 'what if' scenarios and increasingly common ransomware attacks. Our security team is always working to stay ahead of the 'bad guys,' and audits like this help us stay on track and continuously improve."
Olejnik went on to describe how security is a foundational pillar for its CiO and Partners Portal SaaS solutions, including important policies and priorities around strict security measures, monitoring and disaster recovery, regular security audits, data ownership, and experienced leadership and oversight. For additional information about Cilio Partners Portal and Cilio CiO security policies, visit https://www.ciliotech.com.
About Cilio Technologies, LLC
Cilio Technologies, LLC offers a secure, web-based platform to automate distribution and management of installed sales through its two cornerstone products, Cilio CiO and Cilio Partners Portal. Cilio CiO helps installation contractors of all sizes manage every job from initiation through completion, save time and money, improve communications, and integrate seamlessly with Lowe's, Home Depot, and other home improvement retailer systems. Partners Portal and CiO work together for large manufacturers and their partners to easily share order details, view order progress, manage project documents, and track project financials. Learn more about Cilio Technologies at http://www.ciliocio.com.
