BURLINGTON, Mass., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON, the leading global provider of smart city technologies, announced today that it has been awarded TALQ-2 certifications for both its LightingGale Central Management System (CMS) and Gateway.
The goal of the TALQ Consortium is to establish a globally accepted standard for management software interfaces to configure, command, control and monitor heterogeneous outdoor device networks, including streetlighting. The Consortium's TALQ-2 smart city protocol simplifies the tender process for smart city applications by enabling cities to select a single CMS that is interoperable with devices from multiple suppliers; thus, providing cities with the flexibility that they need to best meet their specific smart city infrastructure needs.
TALQ-2 certification of CIMCON's LightingGale CMS validates the interoperability of the LightingGale CMS with multiple third-party smart city sensors from a city's streetlight infrastructure. CIMCON has invested hundreds of man years of development effort in creating its leading-edge CMS; and with this compliance, cities across the globe can take advance of its rich functionality to simplify the management of their streetlight assets while reducing energy and operating costs.
CIMCON's Gateway is a key component in the transmission of data from multiple smart sensors and devices across the streetlight network. Certification of CIMCON's Gateway attests to its ability to deliver the needed data for a city to make better informed decisions, by providing data when and where it is needed. For cities that have already implemented a CMS, CIMCON's Gateway can still be deployed to enable transmission of data from multiple devices, as it is interoperable with multiple CMS. Overall, the Gateway allows a city to protect its investment in previously deployed solutions including aggregation and analytics for the streetlight network and diverse IoT sensors to enable the unlocking of the promised ROI of a truly integrated smart city.
To achieve certification, CIMCON was required to submit and have its CMS and Gateway tested using the TALQ Test Tool suite along with supporting documentation. Once the tests were successfully completed, results were sent to the TALQ Consortium for verification.
"CIMCON is very pleased to have been simultaneously awarded two certifications from the TALQ Consortium," said Anil Agrawal, CIMCON CEO. "This certification will provide cities the freedom to select the best in class CMS and the best in class field devices to monitor and control their assets such as streetlights without having to worry about compatibility. Through this dual certification CIMCON is in a unique position to offer both its streetlight controllers over multiple networks (6LoWPAN, NB-IoT, LoRaWAN, 802.15.4) and its CMS under one roof, further reducing the risk for cities."
About CIMCON
With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based streetlights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com.
Follow CIMCON on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
Media Contact:
Heidi Sporel
Director, Marketing
CIMCON Lighting, Inc.
Tel: 978-846-2659
Email: 239381@email4pr.com