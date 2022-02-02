NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced the release of Spend, a Cimplifi Innovation (CI) and feature inside PowerCI. The addition of Spend to PowerCI, increases the visibility and insight clients have into invoicing, historical and upcoming billing across all Cimplifi products and applications, and monthly metrics for legal departments to control budgets, utilization, and spend.
PowerCI is an intuitive dashboard that delivers actionable intelligence through analytics and reporting. It offers intuitive reporting and metrics for complete transparency, cost visibility, and data monitoring across cases, your environment, and users—including activity history, storage, and workspace breakdown for easier cost control and recovery. PowerCI, through the Spend dashboard, now gives clients the ability to view total spend by pertinent categories such as analytics, expenses, hosting, media, processing, production, redactions, translation, project management, technical support, forensics, and professional services consulting.
Cimplifi recently announced a name change from Compliance, aligning the company name with that of its platform, which offers a client centric experience and robust portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that empower clients to manage complex discovery and contract analytics needs with greater control, choice, and ease.
"We want our clients to know what they are getting for their spend," said Ari Perlstein, chief technology officer. "The key tenets for all our innovations are to simplify complexity and to provide our clients with greater control, choice, and ease. PowerCI and the new Spend dashboard give clients the transparency into their costs and data that they deserve."
About CimplifiTM
Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.cimplifi.com.
