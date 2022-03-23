NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it has earned platinum level partnership status with DocuSign, the highest level of partnership, signifying unmatched expertise and capabilities in the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. Cimplifi is also a platinum level sponsor and leading a session at Momentum, DocuSign's premier event on document automation and digital solutions.
Cimplifi has been recognized by DocuSign for the highest degree of service excellence and expertise in advisory and implementation services across the DocuSign Agreement Cloud platform. Cimplifi brings decades of expertise analyzing data and automating workflows and offers an unparalleled capability in the application of analytics and implementation of AI-powered solutions. Cimplifi tackles the most complex contract and document portfolios with technology-driven, expert-led solutions designed to reduce volume, cost, and risk throughout the contract lifecycle.
Momentum will be held on April 4-5 in San Francisco, with a corresponding digital event on April 5. Charles Post, executive vice president of contract analytics and lifecycle management at Cimplifi, and a noted expert on complex data issues and emerging technologies, will speak on a panel called, "Realize the Benefits of Contract Intelligence with DocuSign CLM+." Post will be joined by Julian Tsisin, director, head of legal technology at Meta Platforms, Jim Klak, senior vice president of enterprise operations at Wells Fargo, and from DocuSign, Claire Diggins, senior product marketing manager and Celine Beck, senior director of product management.
Attendees can expect to learn pragmatic uses of AI to create better contracting outcomes and improve how organizations generate, review, and analyze contracts. The panelists will also discuss the benefits of combining contract management, AI technology, and best-in-class agreement analytics into a single platform.
Cimplifi will also be conducting a 15-minute lightning talk, led by Marc Zamsky, chief executive officer and Amy Hinzmann, president, called, "Legal Operations at the Crossroads: The Convergence of eDiscovery and Contract Analytics." The lightning talk will focus on key trends in legal operations and the next frontier for the legal department, contract analytics and lifecycle management. The lightning session will also explore the AI and workflow philosophy behind this convergence and the relevant factors that make this an area rich with opportunities for contract analytics.
"We are pleased to expand our partnership with DocuSign to the platinum level," said Post. "DocuSign is the leading technology for contract analytics and contract lifecycle management, and our platinum partnership signifies our continued investment in being on the forefront in this space. Through our partnership, we bring to bear significant leadership and solutions in automating complex contract portfolios and processes."
Post is a frequent speaker, moderator, and author for a host of financial services industry forums and publications. He co-founded and launched the Risk Management Association's (RMA) Financial Technology and Automation Committee and is a legal tech authority on utilizing emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to tackle the legal industry's most complex contract data issues. Post's unique experience is anchored in advising businesses on practically implementing contract analytics and contract lifecycle management projects and standing up digital capabilities including other technologies such as blockchain, and smart contracts. Post received his bachelor's degree from Binghamton University and earned a Juris Doctor from New York Law School.
About CimplifiTM
Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.cimplifi.com.
Press Contact
Sara Moore
Cimplifi
+1 713 398 1735
Media Contact
Sara Moore, Cimplifi, 713 398 1735, sara.moore@cimplifi.com
SOURCE Cimplifi