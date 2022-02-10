NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced the formation of a diversity, equity, and inclusion committee to further its commitment to equality in the workplace. Cimplifi has also joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
In early 2021, Cimplifi formed a corporate mission, vision, and values. The vision of Cimplifi is to build a continually evolving and inclusive culture by investing in our people, listening to our clients, and advancing our technologies while retaining our core values.
Following the formation of the corporate vision, Cimplifi also founded its diversity, equity, and inclusion committee and together, the committee developed a statement, "We believe celebrating our diversity and empowering people with the freedom to be their authentic selves fosters a safe and fulfilling professional environment." The committee strives to be a voice for all employees and a beacon for progress towards building a culture that respects and embraces diversity in recruiting, developing, and retaining talent.
"We believe different life experiences are valued," said Marla Crawford, general counsel and founding member and chairperson of the diversity and inclusion committee. "We are prioritizing diverse representation and fostering inclusion through respecting and celebrating our differences. By attracting and developing a diverse workforce we can better support our team's development and growth," Crawford added.
In support of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, Cimplifi has pledged to cultivate environments where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and where employees are comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.
"Working with clients who share our values paves the way to success across the board," said Amy Hinzmann, president of Cimplifi. "There's value in that alignment that extends beyond doing good work on a substantive basis. Shared values means you have a similar respect for your employees and relationships, easing the burden of our naturally stressful industry."
Cimplifi also participates in the Relativity Justice for Change pro bono program.
About Cimplifi™
Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.cimplifi.com.
Press Contact
Sara Moore
Cimplifi
+1 713 398 1735
Media Contact
Sara Moore, Cimplifi, 7133981735, sara.moore@cimplifi.com
SOURCE Cimplifi