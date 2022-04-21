Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced a session called, "Supercharge Your Career with Contract Analytics" at the 2022 Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Global Institute conference to be held May 9-12 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced a session called, "Supercharge Your Career with Contract Analytics" at the 2022 Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Global Institute conference to be held May 9-12 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Cimplifi session will be held on May 10 at 3:30 P.M. in the DaVinci 1 & 2 ballrooms of the Bellagio. Leading the session will be Marla Crawford, Cimplifi general counsel, who will be joined by Julian Tsisin, director, legal technology at Meta, Christina Wojcik, director, legal innovation at Citi, and Matt Durney, Esq., contract lifecycle management (CLM) practice lead at Cimplifi. This panel of in-house operations and legal technology experts will discuss how to supercharge your career and attract and retain top talent by expanding your mandate to include contract analytics and lifecycle management. The panel will discuss how the skills developed from an eDiscovery background offer opportunities in legal operations more broadly. The panelists will delve into how you can create a cross-functional team and drive efficiencies in your law department using the same processes, principles, and workflows of AI, analytics, and automation used in eDiscovery and parlay them to contract analytics and lifecycle management applications.
Additionally, Ari Kaplan, of Ari Kaplan Advisors will be speaking about how the role of the legal operations professional has changed and expanded and the drivers of growth for the legal operations department. Using research commissioned by Cimplifi, Kaplan will focus on the increasing influence of professionals with analytics experience, the impact of contracts and contract analytics on legal operations leaders, the value of and best practices associated with playbooks, and the importance of developing a holistic skill set that aligns operations, artificial intelligence, contract analytics, and eDiscovery to fuel law department success. Kaplan's session will be held on May 11 at 12:00 P.M. in the Monet 1 & 2 ballrooms of the Bellagio.
"I'm looking forward to moderating an all-star panel at CLOC and to offer a perspective on the future of legal operations," said Crawford. "I believe contract analytics and lifecycle management has a market demand that can be met with the foundation already assembled for eDiscovery and the synergies between the two practices can be leveraged to transform and advance the legal department."
The Cimplifi legal operations report titled, "Modern Legal Operations: At the Convergence of Law and Business," is available for download from the Cimplifi website and can also be accessed from the Cimplifi booth #324 and during Ari Kaplan's session at CLOC. The report focuses on the increasingly strategic role and opportunities ahead for legal operations leaders
About Cimplifi
Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.cimplifi.com.
