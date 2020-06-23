CINCINNATI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Ciellos, a services firm that develops and manages products and integrations to Microsoft Dynamics, to implement CPQSync™ by Cincom.
According to Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales, "We are thrilled to welcome Ciellos to our TeamSync Partner Program. Their focus on Microsoft Dynamics technologies and expertise in Dynamics Finance and Operations is helping our customers maximize their investments in CPQSync."
Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync is a fully SaaS, cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. With CPQSync, businesses can:
- Get more from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment – CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales (no popovers or new windows).
- Sync sales with business – Save time by eliminating informational silos.
- Sync teams across departments, divisions and regions – Easily work together from the same playbook.
- Sync data sources – Gain clear insights from streamlined reporting.
"We are excited about the partnership with Cincom! We look forward to working with partners and customers in the channel to implement CPQ products that will support customers' businesses," says Karina Nielsen, Ciellos CEO.
About Cincom
Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync, at teamsync@cincom.com.
Media Contact:
Carla McQueen, (513) 612-2113
242061@email4pr.com
Twitter YouTube LinkedIn
Cincom, CPQSync and TeamSync are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cincom Systems, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.
©2020 Cincom Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved