CINCINNATI, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions and a Microsoft Dynamics partner, announces that as part of a push to work more closely with communities that make up the tech industry, Claire Oancea, Cincom Channel Manager, has joined the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) and Dynamic Communities' Women in Tech boards.
Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales, says, "Claire manages Channel Development for Cincom and understands the power we have to reimagine the way we can do business. Her experience is invaluable to our partners and customers, and we know it will be helpful to IAMCP and Dynamic Communities in this new digital business environment."
As part of the Women in Tech board, Oancea will help plan the yearly Community Summit, the top training and networking event across the globe for Microsoft Business Applications. This year the U.S. event will be held in Nashville, from October 6-9.
According to Tonya Anderson, Global Partner Program Manager for Dynamic Communities, "Our Women in Technology session for Community Summit will have some new and exciting ideas this year. We are happy that Claire Oancea is joining our Programming Committee and we are thrilled to have her insight and domain knowledge as part of this year's ideas."
Laura Peters, MBA, President IAMCP Virtual Chapter, says "Claire is our IAMCP Virtual Chapter Secretary and her role is critical to our success. We are pleased that she is on our team!"
"I am happy to serve on both of these boards," says Oancea. "It is through relationships such as these that we develop a greater understanding of partner and customer needs and empathy for the challenges they face. This, in turn, helps our customers and partners both receive more value from Cincom software and services."
About Cincom
Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about Cincom, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync.
Media Contact:
Carla McQueen, (513) 612-2113
cmcqueen@cincom.com
Twitter YouTube LinkedIn
Cincom is a registered trademark of Cincom Systems, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies. ©2020 Cincom Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved|