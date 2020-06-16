CINDE Announces: Coursera and Costa Rica Launch a Joint Program to Strengthen Industry 4.0 Skills and Train - Free of Charge - 50,000 People to Confront the COVID-19 Crisis

-- Collaboration between Coursera and Costa Rica will allow for the development of strategic and technical skills in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and sustainability, among others, which are key to post-COVID-19 business transformation on a global level.