Database Freedom enables organizations to achieve freedom from legacy relational database management systems (RDBMS), freeing them to save costs, modernize, innovate and grow.
Cintra's partnership with EDB will enable customers to modernize their enterprise database platforms using EDB Postgres Advanced, EDB's enterprise class PostgreSQL offering.
Powerful product and service combination
EDB Postgres Advanced supercharges PostgreSQL, adding availability, monitoring, security and performance features that enterprises demand for their most important workloads. It also includes powerful tools to enable painless migration of legacy schemas, data and business logic.
Cintra will help customers evolve to EDB Postgres Advanced using its automation-driven RapidCloud methodology, by architecting the underlying cloud platforms, establishing the database architecture, and delivering the migrations. Customers can then benefit from Cintra's Sensor 24x7 managed services program for end-to-end operational management.
Financial savings, faster innovation and cloud-native opportunities
Customers migrating to EDB Postgres Advanced with Cintra can benefit from significant financial savings related to infrastructure, software licensing and support.
Moreover, with Cintra managing customers' EDB Postgres Advanced databases, as well as the underlying public, private or hybrid cloud platforms, clients can free up in-house resources to focus on innovation and driving business value.
This is further supported by the fact that EDB Postgres Advanced aligns with modern requirements for DevOps, such as rapid and automated provisioning of new environments. This enables more streamlined application development and faster time-to-market.
Furthermore, because customers can choose to run EDB Postgres Advanced in any of the major clouds, they can leverage their pick of the many cloud-native application development and data analytics services, providing data scientists with a range of options when designing and implementing a modern-day multi-cloud data fabric.
Enterprise-grade service levels that enable focus on data and business
Abdul Sheikh, Chief Technology Officer at Cintra, said: "As an architecture-led organization, Cintra delivers highly available, resilient, secure and performant database systems for our customers. EDB Postgres Advanced enables us to do this, delivering service levels demanded for enterprise workloads, thereby freeing them to give the necessary focus to innovation, data and driving business value."
Mike Coffield, VP Global Channels and Alliances at EDB, added: "Success for modern businesses and governments depends on responding quickly and minimizing costs. EDB helps organizations do both. Working with Cintra means customers moving to EDB Postgres Advanced benefit from Cintra's long track record in architecting, transforming and managing enterprise data workloads."
Customers can find out more about Cintra's Database Freedom program and how to get started with their move to EDB Postgres Advanced.
