PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIO Bulletin has recognized CobbleStone Software - a trusted leader in contract management software - as one of the most influential companies of 2020 in their publication: "30 Most influential Companies of the Year 2020 (Special Edition)."
CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on business and information technology leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today's CIOs and other technology decision makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how tech giants, governments, and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the business and IT world. To learn more about CIO Bulletin, click here.
CobbleStone's AI-based contract management, eSourcing, vendor management, and eProcurement software is trusted by leading organizations in the public and private sectors – including healthcare, government, legal, supply chain, education, BFSI, and pharma/life sciences. CobbleStone's proven, low-friction, highly-configurable, and highly secure end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution – that is supported by CobbleStone's SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance – is trusted by leading CIOs and business leaders around the globe.
CobbleStone Software's Mission:
CobbleStone's mission is to provide the most advanced, cost-effective, and user-friendly contract and procurement management software applications that enable employees to do their best work.
"We are proud to be recognized as one of the most influential companies of 2020 by CIO Bulletin – a prestigious resource trusted by CIOs and business leaders nationally and internationally," says Mark Nastasi, Founder and Executive Vice President of CobbleStone Software.
"This recognition further amplifies why business and IT leaders spanning the globe trust CobbleStone Software as their go-to source-to-contract lifecycle management solution."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software has been a pioneer in enterprise contract management, eProcurement, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions since the mid-1990s. CobbleStone Software's contract management software platform is available as a web-enabled (SaaS) or on-premise (deployed) solution, and offers full contract lifecycle management with configurable contract workflow management, email notifications, calendar alerts, contract writing with templates and dynamic clauses, contract negotiations, robust security options, revenue/cost management, vendor tracking, vendor/client scoring and rating, bid and RFx management, simple OFAC search integration, a custom report designer, full-text searching and indexing, document version control, electronic signatures, digital signatures, artificial intelligence and machine learning, AI-based clause recognition, and more.
