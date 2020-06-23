OSAKA, Japan, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The maskirei will be launched on Kickstarter this week by CIO LLC, a Japanese smartphone-related gadgets manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan.
The maskirei is a compact face mask container that fits in a bag. In addition, it takes only five minutes to clean and sterilize the facemask. Maskirei can also dry face masks. Not only can it dry and sterilize face masks, maskirei can also be a power bank, too.
Maskirei can work as a sterilizer, face mask container+dryer and a power bank. All these functions in one maskirei. Recently, personal hygiene and proper use of facemasks has become a part of daily lifestyles. Maskirei can help people to adapt to these new circumstances.
The first 100 customers will be able to get the maskirei for 4,280 yen (40.00USD), which is 21% off the market price.
To support this incredible campaign, here are more details:
- Compact: it is easy to put it in a bag
- Anywhere and anytime: Built-in battery can help users sterilize and dry their facemasks
- Handy Sterilizer: it can be used as a sterilizer too
- Four UV-C LEDs: maskirei can sterilize in only five minutes.
- Washable parts: the acrylic part can be washed. Users can always use a clean maskirei
- Power bank: it can be used as an emergency power bank
About CIO LLC: CIO has been manufacturing smartphone-related gadgets since 2017. CIO's aim is to help people achieve greater convenience. Based on the concept of "delivering the latest and most exciting gadgets," CIO does not just import products, but rather shows customers new ideas that can change their digital lives.
The CIO 3C1A will be launched on June 23: on Kickstarter