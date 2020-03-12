CENTREVILLE, Va., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has once again been named to the CIO 100 list of the world's most innovative companies in efficient and effective information technology (IT) practices. The company is being recognized for its infrastructure management solutions (IMS) offering that is currently being used in the Middle East region.
This is the third time Parsons has been recognized by CIO 100. In 2015 and 2017, Parsons was recognized for its Intelligent Network (iNET™) Advanced Management Traffic System recognition and its Dubai Design District(d3) Smart City Information Communication Technology (ICT) solution, respectively.
"Parsons has a long history of providing forward-thinking, innovative solutions that help to create safer, connected, and more sustainable communities and we look forward to continuing that reputation well into the future," said Stu Kippelman, Parsons chief information officer. "Our talented engineers provide project optimization and long-term asset management technology solutions that allow our business to achieve measurable improvement in project delivery and total life-cycle cost of infrastructure assets."
Parsons' IMS offering incorporates .NET and native platform agnostic (Android/iOS) mobile applications to structure, streamline, and optimize asset management and project delivery operations to leverage and integrate engineering consulting knowledge into cloud delivered long-term asset management technology solutions.
The CIO 100 Awards celebrates 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.
