PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goliath Technologies, a leader in end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software for hybrid cloud environments, announced today that CIO Views, a leading platform on business technology and innovation named Thomas Charlton, Chairman and CEO, one of the top 10 extraordinary CEOs to watch in 2021. Under Charlton's leadership, Goliath Technologies has become an industry standard in helping IT professionals to prevent end-user experience issues in complex and highly distributed hybrid cloud IT environments.
Charlton has repeatedly demonstrated his ability as CEO to take high-potential but underperforming organizations and successfully assemble a team to restore them to growth and profitability. His formula for success is to identify large and growing markets and enter them with competitive products. Then, hire highly motivated people, providing them with an organizational framework and culture built on individual merit and equality of opportunity. This encourages team members to embrace their natural drive while supporting them with enhanced training and an educational curriculum focused on skill set development. "People generate the ideas. People take those concepts and turn them into software. People market and sell the products, while others support the customers who purchase. We are in the people business. Our business just happens to be software," said Charlton.
Throughout his time with Goliath, Charlton has maintained these concepts as his clear area of focus: in technology, there are no material assets - all you have is your people. Assuming you have the right market and products, if you invest in your people, your company will grow. And the evidence of Thomas' success goes beyond the companies he has grown, on to the people whose careers he has influenced, leading to their own personal success. "I started as an intern at Goliath, and seven years later, I have been promoted four times, advancing my career to leading our technical support team," shares Heather McLeod, Lead Support and Implementation Manager at Goliath Technologies. "I am grateful not only for the experience Goliath has offered me, but also for the ongoing professional development which has enabled me to grow both professionally and personally."
It's a people-first mentality – with customers, partners and employees. People are at the heart of any company, and Charlton puts in the genuine effort to know the people he works with, so he can understand their motivations and how he can help them achieve success.
About Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies enhances end-user experience by enabling proactive management of hybrid cloud IT environments. Our end-user experience management, monitoring, and troubleshooting products leverage embedded intelligence and automation to proactively identify events and conditions that cause performance issues and resolve them automatically with self-healing capabilities before end users are impacted. Armed with our portfolio of software solutions, IT Pros can deliver a seamless end-user experience regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located. Customers include Universal Health Services, Ascension, CommonSpirit Health, Penn National Insurance, American Airlines, Liberty Mutual, Bell Canada, Xerox, HCL, and others. Learn how we Power Proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.
