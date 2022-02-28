CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIOInsights magazine features Mako Networks on the cover of its February special edition identifying the 10 Most Innovative Restaurant Tech Companies to Watch in 2022. The technology leadership publication interviewed Mako Networks President Simon Gamble to include his perspective on the rapidly evolving restaurant tech industry as the cover story for the issue. Gamble discusses Mako's vital role in helping large and fast-scaling QSR brands upgrade their networks by providing easy scaling, role-based remote management, seamless uptime and maximum security.
"LAN/WAN networking is the foundation for all other restaurant IT functionality," said Gamble. "Mako Networks technology makes it easy to ensure at scale that each site's network is compliant, secure and on-brand."
"Traditionally, the restaurant industry has been slow to adapt to technological changes and innovative digital solutions," observed CIOInsights Editor Richard Thomas in his Editor's Note. "However, come COVID-19, every industry, including the [restaurant industry], was forced to look beyond the traditional. Today, digitization in the restaurant industry has accelerated."
This foundational disruption of the restaurant industry is the motivation behind the issue. The collected observations, actions and predictions shared by restaurant tech industry thought leaders like Gamble are intended to help decision makers navigate shifting business conditions and proliferation of restaurant tech services and vendors.
"The Mako System is purpose-built for distributed retail enterprises and fast-growing mid-size organizations," said Gamble. "Our development, support, sales and engineering teams all have experience and expertise with major brands in distributed retail. It's not a one-size-fits-all or repurposed solution."
The 10 Most Innovative Restaurant Tech Companies special edition featuring Mako Networks is live on the CIOInsights site now and will soon be going to print and circulating to over 75,000 people. In addition to subscribers, it will be digitally delivered to attendees of the 2022 CRMC trade show June 8-10 in Chicago and in print to attendees of the 2022 Restaurant & Bar Tech Live show October 19-20 in London.
About CIOInsights
CIOInsights amalgamates all aspects of technology to give an unparalleled digital experience to ambitious entrepreneurs striving to reach the top. The magazine gives its readers thorough details from every arena in technology, aiming to furnish tech-savvy readers with an enriching experience of the current and trending technological world. Editions cover prominent areas ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Cloud Computing to the gated intelligence community and other novel trends for decision-makers.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
