NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth, a proven leader in healthcare technology solutions for patient engagement and communication, today announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, has selected CipherHealth as the recipient of its "Best Overall Patient Engagement Company" award in the fourth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.
CipherHealth's suite of patient engagement software empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones. CipherHealth's portfolio of solutions, from patient outreach to rounding tools and more, connect patient needs to the most relevant staff member. The company's engagement programs encourage preventive cancer screenings, reduce appointment cancellations, and improve staff responsiveness to patient issues – all leading to increased patient and family satisfaction.
CipherHealth's solutions are deployed at hundreds of leading healthcare organizations across the country, including hospitals and health systems, physician groups, home health agencies, clinics, and health plans. CipherHealth's technologies enable multi-channel communication including calls, text messages, rounds, and surveys. These communications help millions of patients across the country by increasing access to care, identifying experience improvement opportunities, and proactively following-up with patients throughout their care journey. CipherHealth customers have seen clinically-proven results in lowering readmissions, HCAHPS improvement, harm rate reduction, and appointment completions.
"Never before has it been so critical for healthcare providers to prescreen, monitor, and digitally engage with patients, staff, and their community," said Jake Pyles, President and COO at CipherHealth. "We are committed to helping providers achieve this and we "break through" the digital health space with our passion for our mission, which is to foster connections between patients and providers that ensure meaningful experiences across the entire care journey. This 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award is a fantastic validation of our success in achieving that mission."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from more than 15 different countries throughout the world.
"CipherHealth's patient engagement platform breaks through the crowded MedTech market by offering the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions that are clinically proven to help improve outcomes and experiences for staff, patients, and their loved ones," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "While Patient Engagement can be a challenging endeavor for many healthcare providers, CipherHealth is an ideal partner, and we are thrilled to name them our 'Best Overall Patient Engagement Company' in the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program."
Now, more than ever, it is critical for health systems to use their staff resources efficiently while still engaging patients at the individual and population level. By using CipherHealth to engage communities proactively, providers instill a sense of trust and can improve both patient outcomes and experiences at every stage of the care journey.
About CipherHealth
CipherHealth is an award-winning and proven technology solutions partner committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of patient engagement software empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones. To learn more about how CipherHealth is helping healthcare organizations get back on the road to recovery, be sure to register for its educational webinar "Roadmap to Recovery: Communication Strategies to Maximize Revenue and Ensure Continuity of Care" on May 28th here.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
Katie Riess, kriess@cipherhealth.com