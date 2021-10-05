GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 15 years in marketing and almost 100 websites created under its guidance, Ciphers Digital wants to give back to the community by helping one lucky restaurant winner construct the website of their dreams.
The recent restrictions and shutdowns have hit Arizona restaurants particularly hard, with over 10% of restaurants having to close their doors in 2020 alone. For an industry that employs over 2,300 workers in the state, Ciphers Digital hopes their website giveaway will assist one fortunate locale by opening up their online sales for revenue.
The website will be fully SSL encrypted and secured and allow for online payments using various methods. It will also be fully mobile-responsive and pixel-perfect, so integrating it into any pre-existing social media the restaurant utilizes will be a breeze.
With every project they create, the mission of Ciphers Digital is to help boost sales and build a solid reputation for their client. Recent events have shown restaurants how valuable having an active online presence is for success and continued growth. Ciphers Digital hopes their website giveaway will give the lucky restaurant winner the support they need to take their business to the next level.
In addition to the website features above, the winner of the website will also have the ability for tracking & to SEO optimize their search engine results and implementation of other Google Analytics measurements. The winner can expect the website to be fully branded for their business and foster smooth online ordering for hungry patrons.
As an Arizona business, Ciphers Digital understands the impact collaborating with other community members can have on a business's success. That's why they teamed up with Local First Arizona and the Arizona Restaurant Association to offer such a generous prize. Local First Arizona supports local businesses to elevate their voices and provide them with much-needed resources. The Arizona Restaurant Association's mission includes building customer loyalty and increasing restaurants' financial success.
The professional team at Ciphers Digital relies on integrity, trust, and honesty when working with clients. They specialize in targeted marketing campaigns by utilizing search engine optimization (SEO) solutions, social media marketing, and email and digital marketing strategies.
The experienced team will use its expertise to create an engaging and appealing website for the lucky giveaway recipient in about a month. Here are some features the winner can expect to see in their freshly designed online space:
Brilliant website with a clear list of meals
A digital selling pace with location, payment, and delivery features
Visibility for customers
Expert social media management
Newsletters and engagement with clients
Optimization with A/B testing and heatmaps
The $9,500 giveaway of a fully functional website to one Arizona Restaurant owner runs from now until October 29th, 2021, when Ciphers Digital will announce the lucky winner. If you own a local Arizona restaurant and would like to enter, submit today!
