Leading global business advisory and consulting solutions provider launches NetSuite practice to meet the growing demand for cloud ERP
SOMERSET, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Circular Edge, a leading global business advisory and ERP consulting services and solutions provider, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, Circular Edge will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.
"We understand the unique challenges that small and midsize companies are facing in today's uncertain business environment," said sAchin cHoudhari, founder & CEO. "Through our partnership with NetSuite, we look forward to helping our customers leverage software to overcome these challenges and gain a competitive advantage through better insights, organizational efficiency, increased profitability, and improved relationships with their suppliers and customers."
By joining the program, Circular Edge can leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the ecommerce, retail, wholesale distribution, and manufacturing industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, Circular Edge is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.
"We are pleased to welcome Circular Edge to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative," said Craig West, GVP of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. "We look forward to working with the team at Circular Edge to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue opportunities and achieve mutual success for our customers."
About NetSuite Solution Provider Program
The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of increasing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud platform delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.
About Circular Edge
Circular Edge (CE), founded in 2003, is an award-winning business advisory and consulting services provider specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning solutions and support across Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Customer Experience (CX), Cloud Applications, and NetSuite. CE employs a direct staff of 180+ functional and technical resources who bring extensive domain expertise and a process-driven execution approach with proven, scalable methodology into short- and long-term projects, production support, managed services, training/skills enablement, transition and staff augmentation engagements. Learn more by visiting: http://www.circularedge.com.
