BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIRCULOGENE, an innovative liquid biopsy company transforming precision medicine through the rapid delivery of actionable results, and the only laboratory in the world that reports levels of the immunotherapy biomarker PD-L1 with a simple blood test, today announced the appointment of Richard B. Lanman, M.D., to the CIRCULOGENE Board of Directors. Dr. Lanman is a serial entrepreneur who has led medical affairs for three biotechnology companies from seed stage to public.
Most recently, as Global Chief Medical Officer at Guardant Health, Inc., Dr. Lanman planned and executed the research studies, publications, and physician education in oncology genomics required to obtain broad insurance coverage, incorporation in clinical guidelines, and FDA approvals and clearances in record time. A team builder, he engaged premier academic centers and pharmaceutical company strategic partners to accelerate translational research. Dr. Lanman served in a similar capacity as the Chief Medical Officer of Veracyte, a developer of minimally invasive cytology-based genomics tests in endocrinology and pulmonology. Previously, he was Chief Medical Officer for two cardiovascular biodiagnostics companies, diaDexus and Atherotech, which underwent reverse IPO and private sale, respectively.
"I am excited to again work with Dr. Lanman and to welcome him to the CIRCULOGENE Board," said CIRCULOGENE President and CEO Mike Mullen. "I appreciate that Dr. Lanman brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from our early days at Atherotech, developing innovative technology for precision medicine. I am thrilled that together we will continue to evolve CIRCULOGENE's specialized, specific, and unique approach to diagnostics and patient care."
"I am honored to join the Board of CIRCULOGENE," said Dr. Lanman. "The company's innovations in liquid biopsy, particularly adding prediction of immunotherapy response as well as high sensitivity for rare but targetable genomic alterations such as gene fusions, advance our ability to get the right medicine to cancer patients at the right time. I am excited to work with the CIRCULOGENE team and leading academic and pharmaceutical leaders to transform cancer into a manageable chronic disease."
About CIRCULOGENE
Transforming precision medicine through the rapid delivery of actionable results, CIRCULOGENE provides comprehensive biomarker testing for a broad range of cancers, allowing physicians to match patient results with specific therapies (or clinical trials) in just one week. The company has developed proprietary next-generation sequencing and qPCR methods that provide a full genomic load analysis, enabling greater data accuracy to help clinicians select targeted therapies, monitor efficacy, and assess recurrence for cancer patients. Applying proprietary liquid biopsy innovation for cfDNA and cfRNA, including PD-L1 and MSI detection, CIRCULOGENE can detect circulating germline and somatic mutations and RNA fusions from a single tube of blood, enabling physicians to tailor targeted therapy and immunotherapy without delay.
CIRCULOGENE is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) certified laboratory and a Verified Vendor for the federal System for Award Management.
