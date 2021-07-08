SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirrascale Cloud Services®, a premier cloud services provider of deep learning infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, and computer vision workflows, today announced the availability of NVIDIA RTX™ A5000 and RTX A4000 Professional Graphics cards in its dedicated, bare-metal cloud platform. The company is targeting enterprise customers requiring affordable, value-based multi-GPU solutions that perfectly balance power, performance, and memory to tackle complex multi-application workflows.
"Creative and technical professionals, software developers, and data scientists across manufacturing, media and entertainment, medical, architecture, engineering and construction, oil and gas, scientific visualization, and artificial intelligence industries can finally utilize a cloud service for their visual and AI compute needs," said Mike LaPan, vice president, Cirrascale Cloud Services. "Availability of these professional cards on our platform will enable customers to utilize these state-of-the-art, high-performance cards on a weekly or monthly basis at an affordable price point."
Starting at $2,999 per month, the company offers eight NVIDIA RTX A5000 in a base configuration supporting 20 cores, 256GB of RAM, and 1TB of local NVMe storage. The NVIDIA RTX A5000 combines the latest-generation RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA® cores with 24 GB of graphics memory to supercharge rendering, AI, graphics, and compute workflows. Optionally, the company can connect pairs of RTX A5000s for 48GB of combined GPU memory with NVIDIA NVLink, unlocking the potential to tackle larger datasets and tasks with ease.
The same base configuration is available with eight NVIDIA RTX A4000 graphics cards starting at $1,999 per month. The NVIDIA RTX A4000 is the most powerful single-slot GPU for professionals, delivering real-time ray tracing, AI-accelerated compute, and high-performance graphics. The NVIDIA RTX A4000 contains 16GB of graphics memory.
Customers can sign up to use NVIDIA RTX A5000 and RTX A4000 solutions on the Cirrascale Cloud Services platform immediately. Interested customers and partners can visit https://cirrascale.com or call (888) 942-3800 to sign up for service.
About Cirrascale Cloud Services
Cirrascale Cloud Services is a premier provider of public and private dedicated cloud solutions enabling deep learning workflows. The company offers cloud-based infrastructure solutions for large-scale deep learning operators, service providers, as well as HPC users. To learn more about Cirrascale Cloud Services and its unique cloud offerings, please visit https://cirrascale.com or call (888) 942-3800.
