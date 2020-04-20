DENVER, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, a text-first virtual care platform, today announced new clinical resources to expand access to virtual care, addressing the needs of partners and their members and alleviating pressure on the broader health care system. This includes the launch of a self-assessment triage tool to assist in analyzing a patient's risk of COVID-19 and the ChatFirstMD program, a web-based virtual care and telemedicine platform for states, regions and community organizations that offers immediate access to doctors, updated medical guidance, and instant peace of mind.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to progress across the country, our priority remains focused on providing patients with barrier-free access to remote care and managing current COVID-19 risks and symptoms quickly and appropriately," said Blake McKinney, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer at CirrusMD. "Our unique text-first workflow can scale to meet increased patient encounter volume because providers have the ability to treat seven to nine patients per hour. With so much stress on the healthcare system, this helps keep patients out of waiting rooms, away from other people who are sick, and reduces burden on clinicians in hospitals and clinics."
Additional details surrounding CirrusMD's new COVID-19 clinical resources, include:
- Automated Self-Assessment Tool - To facilitate encounter volumes and streamline care, CirrusMD's self-assessment tool is integrated with a patient's care path, helping to analyze a patient's risk of COVID-19 based on symptoms and overall health concerns.
The assessment immediately returns a personalized recommendation to the patient, identifying whether the risk for COVID-19 is high, moderate or low. For patients with low risk, testing is not recommended and the patient can decide if they would like to chat with a physician. For patients with moderate risk, the need for testing is unlikely but it is recommended that they chat with a physician. Patients with high-risk are directed to chat with a physician to determine next steps. Most importantly, the results of the assessment appear in the chat stream for the doctor, streamlining the process with immediate visibility to the patient's responses to questions about their symptoms and other health factors.
- ChatFirstMD by CirrusMD - The platform, which is available to states, regions and community organizations, will provide telemedicine support for those in need of care. Instead of going to the emergency room, urgent care, or doctor's office, individuals can use ChatFirstMD to securely message, send photos, or video chat with doctors in the CirrusMD provider network in seconds and get medical advice from the safety of their home. Doctors are licensed to practice across the U.S., answer within seconds and can prescribe medication when necessary.
"Telemedicine has become a crucial resource as we navigate through this pandemic," said Raul Daza MD, Florida regional medical director, Sanitas USA. "Our partnership with CirrusMD provides us and our members with much needed peace of mind. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our members can voice their health concerns and receive the appropriate level of virtual care they need from the comfort and safety of their own home. As we continue to navigate through these unchartered waters, CirrusMD's text-first platform will help us keep patients out of ERs and waiting rooms, and ultimately reduce the spread of COVID-19."
CirrusMD has seen more than a 300 percent increase in daily platform encounters since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, with 45 percent of current encounters related to COVID-19 questions. The platform's ability to scale, in combination with a 100 percent increase in the capacity of the CirrusMD provider network, has kept wait times to connect with a physician to under one minute. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has experienced annualized platform utilization rates of up to 56 percent for its payer and employer partners, and has helped generate 93 percent user satisfaction scores.
For additional information on the novel coronavirus and how telehealth can help, visit https://www.cirrusmd.com/covid19 or email getstarted@cirrusmd.com today.
About CirrusMD
CirrusMD leads the market in text-first virtual care solutions that deliver simpler access, personal connection and unbeatable care navigation. We deliver seamless virtual care that enables instant, human conversation between patients and an expert network of multi-specialty providers, connecting users to the resources they need to get and stay well – both on the platform and off. Available to millions of eligible users across the country, we partner with the nation's leading health plans and employers to build trust, loyalty and better health through extraordinary virtual care experiences. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, CirrusMD is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Andy Altorfer and co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Blake McKinney, M.D.
To learn more about CirrusMD's solutions, please visit us online at https://www.cirrusmd.com/.
About Sanitas USA
Sanitas USA has 50 medical centers in Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey and Texas in close partnership with local leading health insurance organizations. Sanitas brings a unique integrated care model that improves access to quality and culturally relevant primary and urgent care while reducing the total cost of care. For more information visit https://www.mysanitas.com.