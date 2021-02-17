OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisco has added NVT Phybridge to the Cisco Black Belt Academy to improve product knowledge of the PoLRE switch among its partner community. The Cisco Black Belt Academy is an enablement framework, providing training materials to help Cisco resellers and distributors effectively sell, deploy, and support partner solutions to create better customer outcomes.
Cisco and NVT Phybridge have been partnered for over ten years and have helped hundreds of organizations deploy IP communication without the need to rip-and-replace existing infrastructure. Cisco has used the PoLRE switch to help organizations with legacy phone systems upgrade to IP telephony by transforming existing voice infrastructure into a secure and robust PoE backbone.
"Cisco continues to recognize the value we bring to customers as they overcome barriers and deploy Cisco IP solutions," said Arvind David, Director of Global Digital Transformation, NVT Phybridge. "For over a decade, we have worked together to help customers avoid the traditional rip-and-replace process and achieve incredible results. It's great to work with the industry leader in networking while validating the benefits of our innovations with this designation."
"Our mission is to maximize our customer's digital transformation budgets to improve their return on investment while empowering our partners to create better business outcomes," said John Croce, CEO, NVT Phybridge. "Along with industry adoption of Frost & Sullivan's Modern LAN Principles and our large collection of Cisco/NVT Phybridge customer success stories, being part of the Cisco Black Belt Academy will allow us to reach and help even more end-user customers to deliver on our mission. There are approximately 100 million TDM phones that still need to be upgraded to IP, representing over $50 billion in revenue potential for our partners. We are committed to helping every organization modernize to the next generation of intelligent devices without high costs, complexity, or disruption."
