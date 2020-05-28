SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of June. Sessions which offer a webcast can be accessed via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference
June 4, 2020
7:45 am PT / 10:45 am ET
Bill Gartner, Senior Vice President and GM, Optical Business Group
Nasdaq 42nd Investor Conference
June 16, 2020
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings
Wendy Mars, Sr. Vice President, EMEAR
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
Investor Relations Contact:
Press Contact:
Marilyn Mora
Robyn Blum
Cisco
Cisco
(408) 527-7452
(408) 853-9848