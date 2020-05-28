Cisco_Logo.jpg
By Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of June.  Sessions which offer a webcast can be accessed via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference
 June 4, 2020
7:45 am PT / 10:45 am ET
Bill Gartner, Senior Vice President and GM, Optical Business Group

Nasdaq 42nd Investor Conference
 June 16, 2020
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings 
Wendy Mars, Sr. Vice President, EMEAR

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.  A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.  The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact: 

Press Contact:

Marilyn Mora

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

(408) 527-7452

(408) 853-9848

marilmor@cisco.com 

rojenkin@cisco.com   

 

