By Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif,, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of May.  Sessions which offer a webcast can be accessed via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communication Conference
May 14, 2020
Virtual 1x1 meetings

Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
May 27, 2020
5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET
Jonathan Davidson, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Mass-Scale Infrastructure

