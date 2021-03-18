LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Cisco IoT, the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet, has been selected as the winner of the "M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year" award in the 5th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.
As the number of machine connections grows to over 3 billion by 2021, Cisco IoT provides the M2M industrial connectivity demands, whether it's a wired or wireless communications infrastructure. From edge computing to data management, control and exchange, as well as Security, Network, Cellular and Connectivity management, Cisco's robust portfolio of M2M and IoT solutions accelerate business outcomes and scale flexible deployments.
Through the company's recently completed acquisition of Fluidmesh Networks, Cisco now delivers Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul (formerly Fluidmesh products) for operational technology (OT) applications. The technology brings Cisco the expertise of the worldwide leader in wireless systems for safe city, industrial, and mission-critical applications, with a portfolio of solutions that covers on the move, point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, and mesh networks with an unparalleled level of reliability, flexibility, and ease of use. It includes top-quality wireless products for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communications, enabling automation, security, video-surveillance, onboard Wi-Fi, condition monitoring, and data communication in a variety of industries.
"With Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul, we can better support business resiliency for the growing demand of the highest levels of wireless performance for mission critical applications and on-the-move assets," said Vikas Butaney, Vice President and General Manager of IoT, Cisco. "We are thrilled to be recognized by IoT Breakthrough this year as the market leader for IoT with a long track record of innovation and commitment to serving customers throughout the world."
Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul FM 4500 FIBER and its sibling FM3500 ENDO represent the latest generation of wireless devices working on unlicensed bands to meet highest performance levels of throughput for moving assets with seamless hand-offs for OT operations:
- 500Mbps for moving vehicles from low-speed trucks up to 350 km/h for high-speed trains
- Seamless handoff resulting in no downtime when roaming
- Ultra-low latency – less than 10ms – enabling real-time, high-demanding applications
- Stability and reliability to guarantee extreme uptime and maximum productivity of the OT network
The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.
"Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul extends the company's leadership in industrial wireless to include on-the-move applications where reliable backhaul is mission critical," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to witness Cisco's acceleration of its industrial IoT business and we are proud to award them with our 'M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year' award for 2021."
About IoT Breakthrough
Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
