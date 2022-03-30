Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products
LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Cisco has been selected as winner of three awards in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. Cisco was named the "M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year," "M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year," and the Cisco Catalyst IR1800 Rugged Series Routers as the "M2M Product of the Year."
M2M Network Company of the Year
Cisco's industrial IoT networking portfolio provides switching, routing, gateways, wireless (access points and backhaul) and security to connect virtually any use case – from simple M2M deployments to mission-critical mobile and fixed assets. Edge environments are increasingly connected with different requirements for every use case, so organizations often use multiple vendors and deploy multiple networks. Cisco offers a complete portfolio that extends the capabilities of its enterprise networking technology to the operational edge. It supports a large variety of technologies including ethernet, DSL, Wi-Fi, LoRaWAN, Wi-SUN, 5G, and LTE for private and public LTE networks, among others to streamline the network.
Last year, Cisco introduced a new industrial router and gateway portfolio with three new Catalyst 5G industrial routers ideal for connecting mission critical mobile and fixed assets. Additionally, new Cisco IoT Gateways are built for simple, essential indoor or outdoor connectivity. Capabilities of the router and gateway portfolio include SD-WAN, Wi-Fi 6, and support for FirstNet, utility, and transportation certifications.
Cisco also provides built-in, end-to-end security and visibility from enterprise to the IoT edge. Cisco Cyber Vision is its OT security offering, which integrates with Cisco's suite of industry-leading cybersecurity products for a fully converged IT/OT security strategy. This unique combination allows the network to see everything attached to it, simplifying the deployment, lowering costs, and ensuring that all threats are detected, and assets are monitored.
M2M Product of the Year
Organizations are digitizing all aspects of their business including their mobile environments. Cisco introduced the Catalyst IR1800 Rugged Series Routers to deliver high performance for these environments like first responder vehicles, mass transit, and commercial truck fleets. The 5G routers are the first industrial routers supporting Wi-Fi 6 on the market. The series also supports dead reckoning GPS, ignition power management and CAN bus.
M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year
Cisco's Embedded Networking Solutions provide highly secure and reliable connectivity in environments with weather and temperature extremes. This portfolio includes switches, routers and wireless access points and brings the same capabilities as Cisco's industry leading industrial networking portfolio. The small-form-factor enables integrators to build custom solutions for specialized use cases. The ultra-compact design, board configuration options, and optimized power consumption provide Cisco partners and integrators the flexibility to design custom solutions for defense, aerospace, oil and gas, transportation, and other industries.
Accelerating Connectivity from Enterprise to IoT Edge
"The need for business agility is accelerating the connectivity of assets especially at the edge – including utility substations, manufacturing lines, roadways, and police cars and buses," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Cisco uniquely solves the problems of fragmented architectures with the most complete portfolio on the market. The portfolio brings the security and scalability, and flexibility of the enterprise network to the IoT edge. Congratulations on being a multiple winner this year for 'M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year,' 'M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year,' and 'M2M Product of the Year.'"
"We are honored to receive not one, but three, awards in the IoT Breakthrough Awards program. As organizations face increasingly complex problems and fragmented environments, they need simple and holistic solutions to innovate with new technologies, like 5G and Wi-Fi 6, and to ultimately uncomplicate the edge," said Patty Medberry, Head of IoT Product Marketing. "We offer the products and tools IT knows and loves, with support for industrial protocols to meet OT requirements, to ensure organizations are securely connected and future-ready."
This is Cisco's second "M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year '' award as they received the recognition in 2021. Additionally, in 2020, Cisco was awarded with the "Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year" award from IoT Breakthrough.
The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.
