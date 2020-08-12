Cisco_Logo.jpg
By Cisco
  • Q4 Results:
    • Revenue: $12.2 billion
      • Decrease of (9)% year over year
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.62; Non-GAAP: $0.80
      • GAAP EPS increased 22% year over year
      • Non-GAAP EPS decreased (4)% year over year
  • FY 2020 Results:
    • Revenue: $49.3 billion
      • Decrease of (5)% year over year
      • 51% of revenue from software and services
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.64; Non-GAAP: $3.21
      • GAAP EPS increased 1% year over year
      • Non-GAAP EPS increased 4% year over year
  • Q1 Guidance:
    • Revenue: (9)% to (11)% decline year over year
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.41 to $0.47; Non-GAAP: $0.69 to $0.71

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today reported fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ended July 25, 2020. Cisco reported fourth quarter revenue of $12.2 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.6 billion or $0.62 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.4 billion or $0.80 per share.

As previously disclosed, Cisco completed the divestiture of the Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. Revenue and non-GAAP financial information have been normalized to exclude the SPVSS business from prior periods for comparative purposes.

"By the end of fiscal 2020, we achieved our goal of more than half of our revenue coming from software and services, and this strategy continues to resonate with customers as they digitize their organizations. Throughout fiscal 2020, Cisco has demonstrated operational resilience based on our strong customer relationships, solid financial foundation, and differentiated innovation," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "As we focus on the future, we are rebalancing our R&D investments to focus on new areas so we can continue to offer customers the best, most relevant technology in simpler, more easily consumable ways."

Q4 GAAP Results



Q4 FY 2020


Q4 FY 2019


Vs. Q4 FY 2019

Revenue

$

12.2

billion


$

13.4

billion


(9)%

Net Income

$

2.6

billion


$

2.2

billion


19%

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$

0.62



$

0.51



22%

Q4 GAAP results for fiscal 2019 include a $0.9 billion charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Q4 Non-GAAP Results




Q4 FY 2020


Q4 FY 2019


Vs. Q4 FY 2019

Net Income


$

3.4

billion


$

3.6

billion


(5)%

EPS


$

0.80



$

0.83



(4)%

 

Fiscal Year GAAP Results



FY 2020


FY 2019


Vs. FY 2019

Revenue (including SPVSS business for all periods)

$

49.3

billion


$

51.9

billion


(5)%

Revenue (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$

49.3

billion


$

51.7

billion


(5)%

Net Income

$

11.2

billion


$

11.6

billion


(4)%

EPS

$

2.64



$

2.61



1%

GAAP results for fiscal 2019 include charges related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $0.9 billion.

Fiscal Year Non-GAAP Results



FY 2020


FY 2019


Vs. FY 2019

Net Income (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$

13.7

billion


$

13.8

billion


(1)%

EPS (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$

3.21



$

3.10



4%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

"We executed well in Q4, delivering strong margins despite the very challenging environment," said Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco. "Software subscriptions now make up 78% of our software revenue and remaining performance obligations continued to grow strongly in the quarter, reflecting the strength of our portfolio of software and services.  We are seeing the returns on our investments in innovation as we focus on delivering long term growth and shareholder value."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

All revenue, non-GAAP, and geographic financial information in the "FY 2020 Highlights" sections are presented excluding the SPVSS business for all prior periods as it was divested during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, on October 28, 2018.

Q4 FY 2020 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $12.2 billion, down 9%, with product revenue down 13% and service revenue was flat. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 12%, EMEA down 6%, and APJC down 7%. Product revenue was led by growth in Security, up 10%. Infrastructure Platforms was down 16% and Applications was down 9%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.2%, 61.2%, and 68.7%, respectively, as compared with 63.9%, 62.9%, and 66.8%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 65.0%, 63.2%, and 69.8%, respectively, as compared with 65.5%, 64.7%, and 67.9%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 65.6% for the Americas, 64.9% for EMEA and 63.2% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.4 billion, down 9%, and were 36.5% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.9 billion, down 12%, and were 32.0% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.2 billion, down 12%, with GAAP operating margin of 26.7%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.0 billion, down 8%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 33.0%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 20.3%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 16.7%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.6 billion, an increase of 19%, and EPS was $0.62, an increase of 22%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.4 billion, a decrease of 5%, and EPS was $0.80, a decrease of 4%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $3.8 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 4% compared with $3.9 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

FY 2020 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $49.3 billion, a decrease of 5%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $11.2 billion, a decrease of 4%, and EPS was $2.64, an increase of 1%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $13.7 billion, a decrease of 1% compared to fiscal 2019, and EPS was $3.21, an increase of 4%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $15.4 billion for fiscal 2020 compared with $15.8 billion for fiscal 2019, a decrease of 3%. Operating cash flow for fiscal 2019 includes the receipt of $0.4 billion related to a litigation settlement with Arista Networks. Operating cash flow was flat normalized for this item.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $29.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $28.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, and compared with $33.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2019.

Deferred Revenue -- $20.4 billion, up 11% in total, with deferred product revenue up 17%. Deferred service revenue was up 7%.

Remaining Performance Obligations -- $28.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2020, up 12%.

Capital Allocation -- In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.36 per common share, or $1.5 billion.

Acquisitions

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we closed the acquisition of privately held ThousandEyes, Inc. ThousandEyes' Internet and Cloud intelligence platform delivers deep visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the Internet.

Guidance for Q1 FY 2021

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021:

Q1 FY 2021



Revenue


(9)% - (11)% decline Y/Y

Non-GAAP gross margin rate


64% - 65%

Non-GAAP operating margin rate


30% - 31%

Non-GAAP tax provision rate


19%

Non-GAAP EPS


$0.69 - $0.71

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.41 to $0.47 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

A reconciliation between the Guidance for Q1 FY 2021 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance for Q1 FY 2021" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

  • Q4 fiscal year 2020 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with guidance will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 (United States) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).
  • Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, August 12, 2020 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, August 19, 2020 at 1-866-429-0574 (United States) or 1-203-369-0916 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.
  • Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, August 12, 2020. Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019


July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019

REVENUE:








Product

$

8,832



$

10,120



$

35,978



$

39,005


Service

3,322



3,308



13,323



12,899


Total revenue

12,154



13,428



49,301



51,904


COST OF SALES:








Product

3,429



3,757



13,199



14,863


Service

1,041



1,097



4,419



4,375


Total cost of sales

4,470



4,854



17,618



19,238


GROSS MARGIN

7,684



8,574



31,683



32,666


OPERATING EXPENSES:








Research and development

1,565



1,753



6,347



6,577


Sales and marketing

2,218



2,487



9,169



9,571


General and administrative

494



566



1,925



1,827


Amortization of purchased intangible assets

33



38



141



150


Restructuring and other charges

127



40



481



322


Total operating expenses

4,437



4,884



18,063



18,447


OPERATING INCOME

3,247



3,690



13,620



14,219


Interest income

187



305



920



1,308


Interest expense

(119)



(204)



(585)



(859)


Other income (loss), net

(9)



(87)



15



(97)


Interest and other income (loss), net

59



14



350



352


INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

3,306



3,704



13,970



14,571


Provision for income taxes (1)

670



1,498



2,756



2,950


NET INCOME

$

2,636



$

2,206



$

11,214



$

11,621










Net income per share:








Basic

$

0.62



$

0.52



$

2.65



$

2.63


Diluted

$

0.62



$

0.51



$

2.64



$

2.61


Shares used in per-share calculation:








Basic

4,227



4,269



4,236



4,419


Diluted

4,244



4,307



4,254



4,453



The Consolidated Statements of Operations include the results of the SPVSS business prior to its divestiture during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. Accordingly, the fiscal year ended July 27, 2019 includes three months of financial results for this business.


(1) The provision for income taxes included a $0.9 billion charge for the three months and fiscal year ended July 27, 2019 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(In millions, except percentages)



July 25, 2020


Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended








Excluding

SPVSS

business


Including

SPVSS

business


Amount


Y/Y%


Amount


Y/Y%


Y/Y%

Revenue:










Americas

$

7,185



(12)%


$

29,291



(5)%


(5)%

EMEA

3,106



(6)%


12,659



(3)%


(3)%

APJC

1,863



(7)%


7,352



(6)%


(7)%

Total

$

12,154



(9)%


$

49,301



(5)%


(5)%


Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.


During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the fiscal year ended July 27, 2019 was $168 million.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT

(In percentages)




July 25, 2020



Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended

Gross Margin Percentage:





Americas


65.6%


66.7%

EMEA


64.9%


65.6%

APJC


63.2%


63.8%

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

(In millions, except percentages)




July 25, 2020



Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended









Excluding
SPVSS
business


Including
SPVSS
business



Amount


Y/Y %


Amount


Y/Y%


Y/Y %

Revenue:











Infrastructure Platforms


$

6,626



(16)%


$

27,122



(10)%


(10)%

Applications


1,357



(9)%


5,568



(4)%


(4)%

Security


814



10%


3,154



12%


12%

Other Products


35



(17)%


135



—%


(52)%

Total Product


8,832



(13)%


35,978



(7)%


(8)%

Services


3,322



—%


13,323



3%


3%

Total


$

12,154



(9)%


$

49,301



(5)%


(5)%


Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.


During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the fiscal year ended July 27, 2019 was $168 million.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,809



$

11,750


Investments

17,610



21,663


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $143 at July 25, 2020 and $136 at July 27, 2019

5,472



5,491


Inventories

1,282



1,383


Financing receivables, net

5,051



5,095


Other current assets

2,349



2,373


Total current assets

43,573



47,755


Property and equipment, net

2,453



2,789


Financing receivables, net

5,714



4,958


Goodwill

33,806



33,529


Purchased intangible assets, net

1,576



2,201


Deferred tax assets

3,990



4,065


Other assets

3,741



2,496


TOTAL ASSETS

$

94,853



$

97,793


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Short-term debt

$

3,005



$

10,191


Accounts payable

2,218



2,059


Income taxes payable

839



1,149


Accrued compensation

3,122



3,221


Deferred revenue

11,406



10,668


Other current liabilities

4,741



4,424


Total current liabilities

25,331



31,712


Long-term debt

11,578



14,475


Income taxes payable

8,837



8,927


Deferred revenue

9,040



7,799


Other long-term liabilities

2,147



1,309


Total liabilities

56,933



64,222


Total equity

37,920



33,571


     TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

94,853



$

97,793


 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended


July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$

11,214



$

11,621


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, amortization, and other

1,808



1,897


Share-based compensation expense

1,569



1,570


Provision for receivables

93



40


Deferred income taxes

(38)



(350)


(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net

(138)



(24)


Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:




Accounts receivable

(107)



(84)


Inventories

84



131


Financing receivables

(797)



(249)


Other assets

96



(955)


Accounts payable

141



87


Income taxes, net

(322)



312


Accrued compensation

(78)



277


Deferred revenue

2,011



1,407


Other liabilities

(110)



151


Net cash provided by operating activities

15,426



15,831


Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of investments

(9,212)



(2,416)


Proceeds from sales of investments

5,631



7,388


Proceeds from maturities of investments

7,975



12,928


Acquisitions and divestitures

(327)



(2,175)


Purchases of investments in privately held companies

(190)



(148)


Return of investments in privately held companies

224



159


Acquisition of property and equipment

(770)



(909)


Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

179



22


Other

(10)



(12)


Net cash provided by investing activities

3,500



14,837


Cash flows from financing activities:




Issuances of common stock

655



640


Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program

(2,659)



(20,717)


Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

(727)



(862)


Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net

(3,470)



3,446


Issuances of debt



2,250


Repayments of debt

(6,720)



(6,780)


Dividends paid

(6,016)



(5,979)


Other

51



113


Net cash used in financing activities

(18,886)



(27,889)


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

40



2,779


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of fiscal year

11,772



8,993


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of fiscal year

$

11,812



$

11,772






Supplemental cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$

603



$

892


Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

3,116



$

2,986


 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

DEFERRED REVENUE

(In millions)



July 25,

2020


April 25,

2020


July 27,

2019

Deferred revenue:






Service

$

12,551



$

11,423



$

11,709


Product

7,895



7,225



6,758


Total

$

20,446



$

18,648



$

18,467


Reported as:






Current

$

11,406



$

10,710



$

10,668


Noncurrent

9,040



7,938



7,799


Total

$

20,446



$

18,648



$

18,467


 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS

(In millions, except percentages)



July 25, 2020


April 25, 2020


July 27, 2019


Amount


Y/Y %


Amount


Y/Y %


Amount


Y/Y %

Product

$

11,261



17

%


$

10,386



25

%


$

9,603



N/A

Service

17,093



9

%


15,142



3

%


15,702



N/A

Total

$

28,354



12

%


$

25,528



11

%


$

25,305



N/A

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK

(In millions, except per-share amounts)




DIVIDENDS


STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM


TOTAL

Quarter Ended


Per Share


Amount


Shares


Weighted-

Average Price

per Share


Amount


Amount

Fiscal 2020













July 25, 2020


$

0.36



$

1,525





$



$



$

1,525


April 25, 2020


$

0.36



$

1,519



25



$

39.71



$

981



$

2,500


January 25, 2020


$

0.35



$

1,486



18



$

46.71



$

870



$

2,356


October 26, 2019


$

0.35



$

1,486



16



$

48.91



$

768



$

2,254















Fiscal 2019













July 27, 2019


$

0.35



$

1,490



82



$

54.99



$

4,515



$

6,005


April 27, 2019


$

0.35



$

1,519



116



$

52.14



$

6,020



$

7,539


January 26, 2019


$

0.33



$

1,470



111



$

45.09



$

5,016



$

6,486


October 27, 2018


$

0.33



$

1,500



109



$

46.01



$

5,026



$

6,526



The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $10.8 billion with no termination date.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES


GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In millions)



Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019


July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019

GAAP net income

$

2,636



$

2,206



$

11,214



$

11,621


Adjustments to cost of sales:








Share-based compensation expense

61



57



237



220


Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

157



144



611



562


Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net



17





16


Acquisition-related/divestiture costs



1



3



10


Legal and indemnification settlements





4



5


Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales

218



219



855



813


Adjustments to operating expenses:








Share-based compensation expense

332



335



1,307



1,309


Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

33



38



141



150


Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

55



61



246



299


Legal and indemnification settlements







(396)


Significant asset impairments and restructurings

127



40



481



322


Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses

547



474



2,175



1,684


Adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net:








(Gains) and losses on equity investments

2



20



(97)



(57)


Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes

767



713



2,933



2,440


Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(175)



(168)



(722)



(722)


Significant tax matters (1)

166



835



233



448


Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes

(9)



667



(489)



(274)


Non-GAAP net income

$

3,394



$

3,586



$

13,658



$

13,787



(1)  The three months and fiscal year ended July 27, 2019 includes a $0.9 billion charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES


GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019


July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019

GAAP EPS

$

0.62



$

0.51



$

2.64



$

2.61


Adjustments to GAAP:








Share-based compensation expense

0.09



0.09



0.36



0.34


Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

0.04



0.04



0.18



0.16


Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

0.01



0.01



0.06



0.07


Legal and indemnification settlements







(0.09)


Significant asset impairments and restructurings

0.03



0.01



0.11



0.07


(Gains) and losses on equity investments





(0.02)



(0.01)


Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.04)



(0.04)



(0.17)



(0.16)


Significant tax matters

0.04



0.19



0.05



0.10


Non-GAAP EPS

$

0.80



$

0.83



$

3.21



$

3.10



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES


GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME

(In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended


July 25, 2020


Product

Gross

Margin


Service

Gross

Margin


Total

Gross

Margin


Operating

Expenses


Y/Y


Operating

Income


Y/Y


Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net


Net

Income


Y/Y

GAAP amount

$

5,403



$

2,281



$

7,684



$

4,437



(9)%


$

3,247



(12)%


$

59



$

2,636



19%

% of revenue

61.2

%


68.7

%


63.2

%


36.5

%




26.7

%




0.5

%


21.7

%



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:




















Share-based compensation expense

24



37



61



332





393







393




Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

157





157



33





190







190




Acquisition/divestiture-related costs







55





55







55




Significant asset impairments and restructurings







127





127







127




(Gains) and losses on equity investments















2



2




Income tax effect/significant tax matters

















(9)




Non-GAAP amount

$

5,584



$

2,318



$

7,902



$

3,890



(12)%


$

4,012



(8)%


$

61



$

3,394



(5)%

% of revenue

63.2

%


69.8

%


65.0

%


32.0

%




33.0

%




0.5

%


27.9

%




Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

 


Three Months Ended


July 27, 2019


Product

Gross

Margin


Service

Gross

Margin


Total

Gross

Margin


Operating

Expenses


Operating

Income


Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net


Net

Income

GAAP amount

$

6,363



$

2,211



$

8,574



$

4,884



$

3,690



$

14



$

2,206


% of revenue

62.9

%


66.8

%


63.9

%


36.4

%


27.5

%


0.1

%


16.4

%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:














Share-based compensation expense

23



34



57



335



392





392


Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

144





144



38



182





182


Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net

17





17





17





17


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



1



1



61



62





62


Significant asset impairments and restructurings







40



40





40


(Gains) and losses on equity investments











20



20


Income tax effect/significant tax matters (1)













667


Non-GAAP amount

$

6,547



$

2,246



$

8,793



$

4,410



$

4,383



$

34



$

3,586


% of revenue

64.7

%


67.9

%


65.5

%


32.8

%


32.6

%


0.3

%


26.7

%


Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.


(1) Includes a $0.9 billion charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES


GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME

(In millions, except percentages)



Fiscal Year Ended


July 25, 2020


Product

Gross

Margin


Service

Gross

Margin


Total

Gross

Margin


Operating

Expenses


Y/Y


Operating

Income


Y/Y


Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net


Net

Income


Y/Y

GAAP amount

$

22,779



$

8,904



$

31,683



$

18,063



(2)%


$

13,620



(4)%


$

350



$

11,214



(4)%

% of revenue

63.3

%


66.8

%


64.3

%


36.6

%




27.6

%




0.7

%


22.7

%



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:




















Share-based compensation expense

93



144



237



1,307





1,544







1,544




Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

611





611



141





752







752




Legal and indemnification settlements

4





4







4







4




Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



3



3



246





249







249




Significant asset impairments and restructurings







481





481







481




(Gains) and losses on equity investments















(97)



(97)




Income tax effect/significant tax matters

















(489)




Non-GAAP amount

$

23,487



$

9,051



$

32,538



$

15,888



(5)%


$

16,650



—%


$

253



$

13,658



(1)%

% of revenue

65.3

%


67.9

%


66.0

%


32.2

%




33.8

%




0.5

%


27.7

%




Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.


During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. Accordingly, the non-GAAP growth rates are normalized to exclude the SPVSS business for fiscal 2019.

 


Fiscal Year Ended


July 27, 2019


Product

Gross

Margin


Service

Gross

Margin


Total

Gross

Margin


Operating

Expenses


Operating

Income


Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net


Net

Income

GAAP amount

$

24,142



$

8,524



$

32,666



$

18,447



$

14,219



$

352



$

11,621


% of revenue

61.9

%


66.1

%


62.9

%


35.5

%


27.4

%


0.7

%


22.4

%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:














Share-based compensation expense

90



130



220



1,309



1,529





1,529


Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

562





562



150



712





712


Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net

16





16





16





16


Legal and indemnification settlements

5





5



(396)



(391)





(391)


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

4



6



10



299



309





309


Significant asset impairments and restructurings







322



322





322


(Gains) and losses on equity investments











(57)



(57)


Income tax effect/significant tax matters (1)













(274)


Non-GAAP amount

$

24,819



$

8,660



$

33,479



$

16,763



$

16,716



$

295



$

13,787


Less: SPVSS business (2)

(51)



(9)



(61)



(60)








Non-GAAP amount (excluding SPVSS business)

$

24,768



$

8,651



$

33,418



$

16,703



$

16,716



$

295



$

13,787


% of revenue

63.7

%


67.2

%


64.6

%


32.3

%


32.3

%


0.6

%


26.6

%


Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.


(1) Includes a $0.9 billion charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.


(2) Reflects three months of operations for the SPVSS business.

 

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES


EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

(In percentages)



Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019


July 25,

2020


July 27,

2019

GAAP effective tax rate (1)

20.3

%


40.4

%


19.7

%


20.2

%

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes

(3.6)

%


(21.6)

%


(0.5)

%


(1.2)

%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

16.7

%


18.8

%


19.2

%


19.0

%


(1) The three months and fiscal year ended July 27, 2019 includes a $0.9 billion charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE FOR Q1 FY 2021


Q1 FY 2021


Gross Margin

Rate


Operating Margin

Rate


Tax Provision

Rate


Earnings per

Share (2)

GAAP


62% - 63%


18% - 19%


19%


$0.41 - $0.47

Estimated adjustments for:









Share-based compensation expense


0.5%


3.5%




$0.07 - $0.08

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs


1.5%


2.0%




$0.04 - $0.05

Significant asset impairments and restructurings (1)



6.5%




$0.13 - $0.15

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments








Non-GAAP


64% - 65%


30% - 31%


19%


$0.69 - $0.71


(1) In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we initiated a restructuring plan, which includes a voluntary early retirement program, in order to realign the organization and enable further investment in key priority areas with estimated pretax charges of approximately $900 million consisting of severance and other one-time termination benefits, and other costs. We expect to recognize approximately $800 million of these charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 with the remaining amount to be recognized during the rest of the fiscal year.


(2) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.


Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, restructurings and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as continued execution of our strategy to shift to revenue coming from software and services, the strength of our portfolio of software and services to continue to resonate with customers as they digitize their organizations, our ability to successfully rebalance our R&D investments to focus on new areas so that we can continue to offer customer relevant technology in simpler, consumable ways, our continued ability to deliver long term growth and shareholder value, and future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q1 FY 2021) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in routing, switching and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, antitrust, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of the announced restructuring and possible changes in the size and timing of the related charges; cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; terrorism; natural catastrophic events; any other pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on May 18, 2020 and September 5, 2019, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three months and the year ended July 25, 2020 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on equity investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cisco divested its Service Provider Video Software Solutions business (SPVSS) during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. This release includes, where indicated, financial measures that exclude the SPVSS business. Cisco believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations because the SPVSS business will not be part of Cisco on a go forward basis. Cisco's management also uses the financial measures excluding the SPVSS business in reviewing the financial results of Cisco.

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Copyright © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Press Contact:


Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Blum


Marilyn Mora

Cisco


Cisco

1 (408) 930-8548


1 (408) 527-7452

rojenkin@cisco.com


marilmor@cisco.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.