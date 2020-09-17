Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-PAZ054-055-061-062-211000- /O.NEW.KPHI.FR.Y.0010.200921T0500Z-200921T1200Z/ Sussex-Warren-Carbon-Monroe-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 316 PM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 to 37 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$