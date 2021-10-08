HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Background screening firm Cisive, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Access software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Cisive provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Recruiting with Cisive's background check services.
Workday HCM is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams. Workday Recruiting is an end-to-end talent acquisition application which helps organizations manage their entire recruiting lifecycle in a unified system.
The Cisive-Workday integration simplifies the recruiting process by delivering a seamless and secure method to transmit candidate data, resulting in increased efficiency and reduced time to hire. The solution also provides Cisive's global-capable applicant solution, where candidates self-enter their information needed for the background check online from their phone, laptop, or desktop.
"Achieving Workday Certified Integration status provides a seamless background screening experience that benefits both Cisive customers and candidates," said Shannon Shoemaker, VP of Marketing, Solution Management and Partnerships at Cisive. "This integration increases the efficiency of the recruitment process, provides a smooth experience for candidates, and incorporates Cisive's compliance-driven background screening to help employers hire with confidence."
Cisive's integration with Workday HCM has helped 18 organizations streamline their background screening process and achieve improved hiring efficiencies with an average implementation time of one to three weeks.
"Cisive has been a great partner from the very beginning," states Elizabeth Lee, Manager of Talent Acquisition at ServiceMaster. "They have improved our candidate hiring process and provided best-in-class support."
More information on Cisive's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.
About Cisive
Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fourth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities, and the home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.
