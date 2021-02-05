HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, today announced the company's Vice President of Solutions, Marketing and Partnerships, Shannon Shoemaker, was recognized in CIO Outlook magazine's list of "Top 10 Most Influential Businesswomen for 2021." CIO Outlook acknowledges women who are the driving force behind their business, driving equality in their sector, and staying ahead of the competition.
Shannon Shoemaker has managed Cisive's Brand, Marketing and Partnerships as Vice President since 2017 and brings over a decade of experience in the background screening industry. Due to Shoemaker's efforts, Cisive is widely recognized across the globe. In 2017, she was recognized by Columbus Business First as one of the Top 15 People to Know in HR. Currently, she works closely with the Cisive family of companies to maximize each business unit's marketing opportunities in alignment with the company's mission.
"Shannon's recognition as a 'Top Most Influential Businesswoman for 2021' in CIO Outlook is well-deserved," said James Owens, President and CEO at Cisive. "In less than 18 months, her leadership and vision have established the Cisive brand as the premier provider in the background screening industry. She believes Cisive's brand promise of high quality and has dedicated the past few years in conveying our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business."
"It is an honor to be recognized by CIO Outlook in their annual list of businesswomen," said Shannon Shoemaker, VP, Solutions, Marketing and Partnerships at Cisive. "I am honored to be part of an organization like Cisive that values diversity and inclusion in leadership. I am grateful to have a seat at the leadership table where I can make a difference throughout my work each day."
In addition to Shoemaker's recognition in CIO Outlook's Top 10 Most Influential Businesswomen for 2021 list, Shannon was recently recognized in CEO Today magazine's Business Women of the Year 2020 special issue. Additionally, Cisive has been honored by HRO Today in the 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers. For more information about Cisive's suite of solutions, visit http://www.Cisive.com.
About Cisive
Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fourth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.
