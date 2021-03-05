HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, has been recognized by CEO Today magazine's Global Awards for the second consecutive year. President and CEO of Cisive, James Owens, was honored as a winner of the CEO Today Global Award 2021. Every year, CEO Today magazine identifies and honors the most respected companies and their C-level executives who lead the way on the global stage.
CIO Look's research team draws on the views of thousands of stakeholders including investors, analysts, employees, and media professionals worldwide to compile its annual Global CEO Awards. The CEO Today Global Awards celebrate the success, innovation and strategic vision of CEOs around the world, across a number of sectors and industries.
"Cisive is honored to be recognized as a winner of the CEO Today Global Award for the second time," said James Owens, President and CEO at Cisive. "This distinction serves as a testament to our continued excellence and innovation, especially during a year that challenged every industry. Despite the setbacks from a global pandemic, the future for Cisive is bright. More than ever, Cisive remains committed to our mission to delivering the highest quality background screening solutions for employers across the globe."
Cisive's core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a streamlined, high-quality, and regulatory compliant solution. The company's comprehensive services include background screening, vendor/contractor screening, executive screening, drug testing, fingerprinting, paperless onboarding, electronic Form I-9/E-Verify, and a suite of COVID-19 compliance solutions to help employers maintain a safe workplace.
In addition to being named a CEO Today Global Award winner by CIO Look, Cisive has recently been honored by HRO Today in their 2020 Backer's Dozen rankings of top Pre-Employment Screening Providers as well as being named as one of CIO Bulletin magazine's 5 Best HR Tech Solution Providers of 2020. For more information about Cisive's suite of solutions, visit http://www.Cisive.com.
About Cisive
Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fourth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.
