HOLTVILLE, N.Y., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, has been recognized by CIO Look magazine as one of the Industry Disruptors Redefining Innovation in 2021. Every year, CIO Look identifies and honors the most outstanding and innovative companies that are disrupting in their industry.
CIO Look's research team draws on the views of thousands of stakeholders including investors, analysts, employees, and media professionals worldwide to compile its annual list. This prestigious list celebrates the success, innovation and disruption of businesses across a number of sectors and industries.
"Cisive is honored to be recognized as an industry disruptor by CIO Look magazine," said James Owens, President and CEO at Cisive. "This distinction serves as a testament to the disruptive innovation that has been key to our success in 2020. When a talented team of screening experts collaborates to solve real problems, innovation and disruption occurs. The future is very bright, and Cisive remains committed to our mission to delivering the highest quality background screening solutions for employers across the globe."
Cisive's core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a streamlined, high quality, and regulatory compliant solution. The company's comprehensive services include background screening, vendor/contractor screening, executive screening, drug testing, fingerprinting, paperless onboarding, electronic Form I-9/E-Verify, and a suite of COVID-19 compliance solutions to help employers maintain a safe workplace.
In addition to being named an Industry Disruptor Redefining Innovation by CIO Look, Cisive has recently been honored by HRO Today in their 2020 Backer's Dozen rankings of top Pre-Employment Screening Providers as well as being named as one of CIO Bulletin magazine's 5 Best HR Tech Solution Providers of 2020. For more information about Cisive's suite of solutions, visit http://www.Cisive.com.
About Cisive
Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fourth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.
