HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, was recently named by HR Tech Outlook magazine as part of the Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Consulting/Services Companies 2022.
Founded in 1977, Cisive has grown into a multi-brand global screening provider. Cisive's family of brands include transportation division Driver iQ, rail and contractor division eVerifile, healthcare division PreCheck, and mid-market division IntelliCorp.
A distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, CHROs, and analysts, along with HR Tech Outlook's editorial board, assess several background screening services companies each year, and select 10 that excel in the field of pre-employment background screening.
"Cisive is honored to be named as a top 10 pre-employment screening company by HR Tech Outlook magazine," said James Owens, President and CEO at Cisive. "Quality and efficiency are the cornerstones of Cisive's commitment to the business community we serve, and Cisive will continue to focus on developing and delivering innovative solutions as the HR community navigates current nationwide hiring challenges. Our hard-working technologists, product managers, and leadership team are committed to supporting our clients by providing them with the key information needed to meet their hiring goals and rapidly evolving business needs."
In addition to being named as one of the Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Companies by HR Tech Outlook, Cisive has also been honored by CIO Bulletin with the Business Excellence Award in 2021, as well as HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers. For more information about Cisive's suite of solutions, visit http://www.Cisive.com.
About Cisive
Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fifth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities, and the home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.
