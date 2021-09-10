HOTVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, has been recognized by corporate news leader CIO Bulletin with a Business Excellence Award 2021. The award recognizes organizations that have achieved outstanding commercial success in designated areas of expertise around the globe. Nominees include industry leaders, teams, and firms who have had the greatest impact in their industry and represent the benchmark of achievement, professionalism, and best practices.
"It is an honor to be recognized for our business excellence by CIO Bulletin," said James Owens, President and CEO at Cisive. "As we move forward beyond the pandemic, Cisive continues to innovate and pave the path to a brighter future. As a founding member of the Velocity Network Foundation, Cisive is shaping the future of talent acquisition and screening by being at the forefront of disruptive innovation. As we take the lead on an exciting paradigm shift, Cisive remains committed to our mission to delivering the highest quality background screening solutions for employers across the globe."
Cisive's core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a streamlined, high quality, and regulatory compliant solution. The company's comprehensive services include background screening, vendor/contractor screening, executive screening, drug testing, fingerprinting, paperless onboarding, electronic Form I-9/E-Verify, and a suite of COVID-19 compliance solutions to help employers maintain a safe workplace.
In addition to receiving a Business Excellence Award, Cisive has recently been named by CIO Bulletin as one of the 5 Best Pre-Employment Screening Providers for 2021, as well as recognized in ACQ5's Gamechangers Global Awards 2021. For more information about Cisive's suite of solutions, visit http://www.Cisive.com.
About Cisive
Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fourth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com
