HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, today announced an exciting new partnership with Social Discovery Corp. to provide Accurate Intelligence™ social media screening to Cisive clients.
The critical importance of accurate and precise social media background screenings today is more important than ever before. At the same time, employers run the risk of either missing essential social media insights -or- inadvertently rejecting a candidate based upon specious or inaccurate social media data collected using purely automated 'dragnet' methods.
Social Discovery Corp. has developed a breakthrough methodology that combines the best of artificial intelligence with the essential role of trained human investigators to create a hybrid solution that scales with client needs and ensures the most accurate and actionable reports in the market.
"We are excited about the partnership between Cisive and Social Discovery Corp. because, as risk mitigation experts, we know that our clients need to include social media screening to protect their reputation," says John Davidson, Senior Vice President of Vendor Management for Cisive. "Employees, or potential employees, may be engaged in behaviors that are counter to the company ethos and culture they are building."
Davidson adds, "Social Discovery Corp. follows applicable occupational qualification guidelines for their reports, as provided by our clients, while screening out protected class related items. This ultimately protects our client's reputation and ensures that information being shared is relevant and appropriate."
"We know it is critical that each of Cisive's clients receive the customized and correct solution they need to prevent an inaccurate report that can cost time, money, and reputation -- an all-too-common output that can come from an incomplete, AI-only solution," says Allan Stark, President & CEO of Social Discovery Corp. "This is why we are so excited to bring our unique Accurate Intelligence™ solution to Cisive and its world-class client community."
"Not all social media background checks are created equal," Davidson concludes. "With the Social Discovery Corp. team, there is no pretend magic, only real results."
Cisive customers will now benefit from the strategic partnership offering which expands Cisive's background screening capabilities to deliver next-level social media intelligence.
About Cisive
Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction.
Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fourth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others.
For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.
About Social Discovery Corp.
Social Discovery Corp. is a software-enabled services company specializing in social media background reporting and data analytics, and is the developer of the Accurate Intelligence™ methodology. Social Discovery teams are committed to ongoing training to master the ever evolving landscape of social media reporting. The firm's expertise is derived from extensive
experience in social media research combined with years of collective vertical market knowledge. Their passion is serving their customers with exceptional customer service, saving customers time, money, and resources.
For more information, please visit http://www.socialdiscoverycorp.com.
