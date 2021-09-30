SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CISOSHARE announced today that its Board of Directors has approved and set a date of October 1, 2021, for the spin-off of CyberForward Academy, LLC and TalentSplit, LLC into their own organizations.
A thorough review shows that splitting these entities is more favorable competitively and strategically for each business. The completion of the spin-offs into three independent and privately held companies will individually boost each organization creating an ecosystem of efforts designed to both help win the war against cybercrime and effectively develop and train the cyber workforce of tomorrow.
Following the split, CISOSHARE will continue with the sole focus as a leading cyber security provider of professional and managed cyber security program services to leading organizations around the world.
The partner-enabled cyber security professional development program will be held by a new company named CyberForward Academy, LLC.
The SaaS-based talent and role management technology, initially developed to rapidly scale the internal security services team, will be held by a new company named TalentSplit, LLC.
All of these entities will be headquartered within Opportunity Zones in Orange County making them Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) businesses. In 2017, Congress created the Opportunity Zone program to encourage investment in economically distressed parts of the United States.
"Locating our businesses within opportunity zones is the best approach to better reach untapped talent, as well as to strengthen underserved communities by building businesses directly within them," says, Mike Gentile, Founder and CEO of CISOSHARE and the newly created businesses.
He goes on to say, "We know we are not done, even by a long shot, but we believe these changes increase individual focus on each unique business and better position us for continued progress with our lofty goals of winning this cyber war and creating a win-win between learners, hiring organizations and our communities."
About CISOSHARE
Based in Southern California and serving organizations of all industries, CISOSHARE is the leading provider of security program development, professional, and managed service provider for leading organizations around the world. Our efforts have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row as the 2nd and 7th fastest growing security company in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Learning and teaching lies at the core of CISOSHARE's culture, focusing on educating employees and clients about information security through our services. We have served hundreds of organizations from, supplying dedicated security leaders to developing world-class security programs from the ground up. Find out more at https://cisoshare.com
About CyberForward Academy
CyberForward is a professional development program for learners of all ages designed to bring more cyber security opportunities to qualified individuals. CyberForward develops skills with a focus on role-based training, foundational knowledge, and a comprehensive support system. The program is designed to enable success by removing common roadblocks for individuals looking to enter the industry such as access to the learning opportunities themselves, transportation, technology, or other limitations while providing direct engagement in real, project-based experience needed to further practical skills and knowledge. CyberForward has programs available for high school students as well as working professionals or individuals looking to change careers. Learn more at cyberfwd.com
About TalentSplit
TalentSplit is a patent pending SaaS-based application that first identifies how work is being allocated, then uses automation and business intelligence to re-assign and scale workloads in a more efficient cost-effective manner.
Media Contact
Miad Moussawi, CISOSHARE, +1 8002033817 Ext: 705, miad.moussawi@cisoshare.com
SOURCE CISOSHARE