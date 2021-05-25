SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CISOSHARE is now a proud member of the CEO Leadership Alliance of Orange County. Recognized for being the second-fastest growing small, privately owned business in Orange County in 2020, CISOSHARE joins the mission of creating brighter futures and better jobs throughout Orange County.
CISOSHARE's initiative, CyberForward Academy, a partner-enabled professional development program that first identifies and then rapidly develops effective job-ready cyber security professionals, supports CLA OC's education and talent initiatives of their flywheel approach to improving communities in Orange County.
CyberForward Academy's mission has been to grow the available pool of professional cyber talent by providing knowledge, skills, and opportunities to underserved and underrepresented members of the community.
As one of the first member organizations to create a talent bridge connecting students to jobs of the future, CISOSHARE is creating a cybersecurity-focused connection between education and the workforce.
"The ability to work and collaborate with the committed and so very talented CEOs in this group and the prominent Orange County businesses they lead is really exciting and an honor," says Mike Gentile, CEO of CISOSHARE and founder of CyberForward Academy. "At CISOSHARE we are ready to work even harder in doing our part for Orange County in partnership with this great group."
"CLA is growing Orange County into a top-tier innovation hub," says Amy Kaufman, Director of Career Education and Workforce Development at CLA Orange County. "Members like CISOSHARE are helping us grow the community by connecting talent and opportunities in programs like CyberForward Academy."
About CISOSHARE
Based in Southern California and serving organizations everywhere, CISOSHARE was founded by Mike Gentile and is the leading provider of security program development, professional, and managed services for leading organizations around the world. Learning and teaching lies at the core of CISOSHARE's culture, focusing on educating employees and clients about information security through our services. We have served hundreds of organizations from, supplying dedicated security leaders to developing world-class security programs from the ground up. Find out more at https://cisoshare.com
About CEO Leadership Alliance
CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County (CLA-OC) represents diverse business sectors with guidance from talented leadership who are passionate about their community. The organization seeks to be a catalyst and collaborator to move the county forward around a common vision to build a Thriving Orange County for All. CLA-OC was founded to help build a vibrant collaboration of multiple stakeholders in higher education, government, business and non-profit to help address the major issues uniquely facing Orange County.
