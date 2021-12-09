MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium and SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CISSOID, the leader in high-temperature Semiconductors and Power Modules, and Silicon Mobility, the technology leader inventor of the FPCU (Field Programmable Controller Unit) semiconductor architecture for ultra-fast and critically safe real-time control for New Energy Vehicles, announce the integration of Silicon Mobility's OLEA® FPCU controller with CISSOID's Silicon Carbide (SiC) Intelligent Power Module (IPM) platform. This new highly integrated platform will accelerate the development of compact and efficient SiC Inverters for EV motor drives.
The partnership will deliver a SiC Inverter modular platform offering highly integrated hardware and optimized software: a power module and its gate driver with protections and fault management, an ultra-fast FPCU controller, and its application software optimized for e-motor control. CISSOID's IPMs integrate a 3-Phase 1200V/340A-550A SiC MOSFET Power Module with a temperature-robust gate driver enabling low switching losses and high power density. Silicon Mobility OLEA® FPCU controller and OLEA® APP INVERTER software enable fast and highly efficient electric motor control.
"Silicon Mobility ultra-fast OLEA FPCU is the perfect technology to control our SiC IPM platform in motor drive applications," says Pierre Delatte, CTO of CISSOID. "The capability of SiC power modules to switch faster and to operate at higher frequencies makes it essential to have access to a controller technology capable of running real-time algorithms faster. OLEA FPCU low power consumption is also a key advantage in building highly compact and efficient traction inverters."
"CISSOID SiC IPM platform is a great technology in helping to accelerate the development of SiC power converters," says David Fresneau, VP Marketing and Business Development at Silicon Mobility. "By combining CISSOID technology with our OLEA® control solution, we are offering a unique hardware and software platform that will make possible the development of efficient and critically safe SiC inverters in only a few months."
The resulting SiC Inverter platform is planned to be made available for customers by early Q2-2022. More information is available by contacting CISSOID and Silicon Mobility, or visiting CISSOID - SiC Power Modules – Inverter Platform or Silicon Mobility – OLEA APP INVERTER Websites for advanced information.
About Cissoid - http://www.cissoid.com
CISSOID is the leader in high-temperature Semiconductors and Power Modules.
With a focus on the Automotive Market, CISSOID delivers solutions for efficient power conversion and compact motor drives: high voltage gate drivers for SiC & GaN transistors, Power Modules featuring low inductances and enhanced thermal performance, and automotive grade components rated at 175°C in excess of the AEC-Q100 Grade 0 qualification standard.
For the Aviation, Industrial & Oil & Gas Markets we provide solutions for harsh environment signal conditioning, motor control, timing and power supplies that provide reliable operation from -55℃ to +225℃.
About Silicon Mobility - http://www.silicon-mobility.com
Silicon Mobility is a technology leader inventor of the FPCU semiconductor architecture for ultra-fast and critically safe real-time control. Silicon Mobility accelerates all e-mobility transitions in the cleanest, safest, secure, and smartest way. The company designs, develops, and sells flexible, real-time, safe, and open semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry used to increase energy efficiency and reduce pollutant emissions while keeping passengers safe.
Silicon Mobility's products control electric motors, battery, and energy management systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. By using Silicon Mobility's technologies, manufacturers improve the efficiency, reduce the size, weight, and cost of electric motors, and increase the battery range and durability. Its technologies and products accelerate the car's powertrain electrification for OEMs. Silicon Mobility is headquartered in Sophia- Antipolis, France, with a global presence in Germany, Silicon Valley, CA., China, and Japan.
